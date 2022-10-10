DR MEGAN ROSSI: The bugs you DO want living on your teeth

Oral bacteria sounds like something your dentist would tell you about.

But just like your gut and on your skin, your mouth is home to a vibrant—and important—community of bacteria and other microbes (known as the oral microbiota) that you actually want to encourage.

That’s because they’re important not just for your dental health, but for your digestion, overall health, and disease risk.

So far, researchers have identified about 700 different species of oral microbes. You probably have 250 to 300 of them in your mouth right now.

This community of microbes remains relatively stable despite an influx of other microbes from food, drink, breathing, nail biting—and kissing (but more on that later).

Oral bacteria sounds like something your dentist would tell you about. But just like your gut and on your skin, your mouth is home to a vibrant – and important – community of bacteria and other microbes (known as the oral microbiota) that you actually want to encourage

Some of these microbes are definitely not so good – cavities occur when ‘bad’ bacteria in your mouth form a sticky layer (plaque) on your teeth; Plaque loves sugar and produces acid, which then attacks tooth enamel. It is plaque that we brush away to prevent decay.

Since the 1960s, dentists believed that the bacteria Streptococcus mutans was solely responsible for causing cavities.

Now we know it’s more complicated than that, and that good ‘oral’ bacteria are key.

Researchers have found that some lucky people have an oral microbiota that reduces the acidity of the mouth – by digesting food components and producing antacids such as ammonia (which is definitely not like the stuff you clean with), which prevents cavities.

The same study, published in 2012 by the Center for Advanced Research in Public Health in Spain, showed that some of these people also had a species that can kill Streptococcus mutans.

Others had lots of Streptococcus salivarius, good bacteria that help prevent inflammation in the mouth, reducing your chances of problems like gingivitis (a form of gum disease and a common cause of bleeding gums when you brush your teeth).

When it comes to getting rid of the bad bacteria, you don’t need me to tell you about brushing etc – but the point is, it’s not just about dental health.

For decades, researchers have known that gum disease is linked to heart disease—if you have gum disease, you are two to three times more likely to have a serious cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack, possibly because bacteria that cause gum disease, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis, enters the bloodstream, increasing the level of inflammation.

Since the 1960s, dentists believed that the bacteria Streptococcus mutans was solely responsible for causing cavities. Now we know it’s more complicated than that, and that good ‘oral’ bacteria are key

Other conditions associated with inflammation, such as metabolic syndrome (ie, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and obesity), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and even Alzheimer’s are also associated with gum disease.

In addition to helping ward off inflammation and killing bad bacteria, good oral bacteria are really important to digestion itself.

When you chew—and even before that, when your taste buds are awakened by the smell and appearance of food—your mouth secretes more saliva, which is full of digestive enzymes that immediately go to work breaking down the food you eat.

But we don’t have all the enzymes we need, so some of that work is outsourced to our microbes—starting with the ones in our mouths.

Did you know? Your oral bacteria can affect how you perceive the taste of food—a plant-based diet will change your oral microbiome and, in turn, may make you crave more plants. Different mouth microbes produce different aromas when we eat the same food – which may help explain some differences in taste perception between people.

While you don’t want to brush away all your ‘good’ bacteria with your toothbrush, overzealous use of antiseptic mouthwash can wipe out a lot of them with a knock-on effect on your health.

For example, certain microbes convert the nitrates in fruits and vegetables you eat into nitrites – your body then converts this into nitric oxide, which keeps blood pressure in check.

But a 2020 University of Plymouth study found that using antiseptic mouthwash reduces the amount of nitrite in the mouth and blood, resulting in an increase in blood pressure in some people (participants rinsed for one minute, twice daily with a mouthwash , which contained chlorhexidine, a common antiseptic ingredient).

This is because the antiseptic wiped out a ton of bacteria – and we now know that this level of cleanliness, outside of treating certain oral conditions, is not healthy.

The healthier your oral microbiome, the healthier your gut microbes. That’s because the right mouth microbes also act as a bodyguard for your gut. They are intended to kill disease-causing pathogens and prevent them from entering your digestive tract.

So how can you nourish your oral microbiota? Not surprisingly, probiotic products are being developed for just that.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology in 2013 involving 30 people found that a probiotic lozenge (with the bacteria Lactobacillus reuteri) used twice daily, along with scaling, reduced the growth of Porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria , causing severe gum disease, compared to just having scaling.

Separately, taking omega-3 supplements has a positive effect on the same condition thanks to their anti-inflammatory effect, according to research from the Medical University of Lodz, Poland, in 2020.

Meanwhile, evidence from Shahed University in Iran showed that drinking green tea daily for six weeks reduced symptoms of gum disease. Green tea is anti-inflammatory and contains powerful polyphenols called catechins, which nourish both your gut and oral microbiota.

Along with good oral hygiene, there are other simple but important dietary steps you can take to balance your oral microbiota. Reducing foods high in added sugar deprives the cavity-causing bacteria of what they need to produce the harmful acid. When you have sweet things – chocolate is a common one for me – rinse your mouth with water afterwards.

However, that is not the only reason to limit added sugar. A recent review of studies, published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Dental Research, found that people with high-sugar diets were more likely to have an imbalance in the oral microbiota and less diverse microbes.

And like our gut microbiota, diversity is a marker of health, largely because there are more microbes to keep each other (the bad ones included) in check.

Feed your oral microbes the food they need to perform at their peak. What makes it easy is that these are the same foods your gut microbes love – prebiotic fiber from a variety of plant foods.

For optimal diversity, aim for at least 30 different plants each week. Remember that it’s not just vegetables and fruits: nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, soy products (tofu, miso, tempeh), herbs and spices, even tea and coffee count.

When it comes to fruit, go for your two pieces each day, but like all sweet foods, make sure to rinse your mouth with water after eating.

You could also try kissing a little more. A 2014 study in the journal Microbiome found that with each passionate kiss (lasting ten seconds), we transfer an average of 80 million bacteria.

Try this: Sesame and Kale Chips A game-changer for all those who are anti-green, it’s the perfect snack. Server 2 1 tsp tahini

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

A pinch of sea salt

125 g kale, de-stemmed and cut into pieces

1 tablespoon sesame seeds Preheat the oven to 160c fan/350f/gas mark 4. Place the tahini, garlic, oil and salt in a large bowl and combine; add the kale and stir to coat evenly. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Spread the kale out on two lined baking sheets to minimize overlapping. Bake for ten minutes or until crisp, flip and repeat on the other side for five minutes. Keep a close eye on the chips and remove any that start to turn brown. Allow to cool before tucking in.

Ask Megan

My bowel movements are irregular to say the least. I often take a laxative at night which works the next day but then it’s back to periodic visits. Can you recommend anything to help with regular successful visits?

Joe Miller.

The good news is that there is a lot you can do from a diet and lifestyle perspective to help with constipation.

In addition to a high fiber diet and staying well hydrated (at least two liters a day for most people), I would recommend taking psyllium husk powder (available at most health food stores). Studies suggest that the best results are seen with 10g a day (it takes about three weeks to see full improvement): start with 2.5g and increase the amount over a few weeks.

It’s also worth talking to your pharmacist about the different types of laxatives available, as they work in different ways (filling the stool, drawing more fluid into the colon or stimulating the bowel muscles).

Some are better than others, but also come with side effects. Take senna, for example—it’s a popular herbal remedy, but over time, your gut muscles tend to become dependent on it, and you may need to take more to see the benefit.