DR MEGAN ROSSI: My 10 best foods for spots and wrinkles

What you eat doesn’t cause acne—but it can affect how wrinkled you look. These seemingly contradictory facts are because the condition of your skin is closely related to your gut health, although not necessarily in the way you think.

Your skin and gut are very similar: they both help defend the body against invaders. They are also both in a constant state of renewal, shedding their lining (gut) or outer layer (skin) roughly every week and month, making them hungry for good nutrition.

And last but not least, each harbors a community of microbes essential to health.

Yes, there are microbial communities that live in – and on – us.

These gut and skin microbes are key players when it comes to skin blemishes.

What you eat doesn’t cause acne—but it can affect how wrinkled you look. These seemingly contradictory facts are because the condition of your skin is closely related to your gut health, but not necessarily in the way you think

These skin microbes also help protect our skin from environmental damage.

A recent University of California study involving nearly 9,000 people found that the microbes on our skin (there are billions of them) were a better predictor of age than the gut or oral microbiota—making it the ideal testing ground for anti-aging treatments.

That’s not all: we know that imbalances in the skin’s microbial colony (microbiota) play a role in common conditions such as acne, eczema and certain skin cancers.

This is why oral and topical antibiotics are the best treatment for acne, which is associated with an overgrowth of bacteria, including Cutibacterium acnes.

The problem is that antibiotics can also knock out the beneficial bacteria, which is why researchers are looking at probiotics to treat skin problems.

What we eat and how we treat our gut microbiota really affects our skin, as anyone who’s experienced a breakout after one too many glasses of wine knows

There is some particularly exciting work on the potential benefits of topical probiotics (applied directly to the skin) to protect against skin cancer, for example.

Early research also suggests that we may be able to transplant a healthy person’s skin bacteria as a way to treat acne and eczema.

Did you know? Research shows that large, coarse, jumbo oats have a 33 percent lower effect on blood sugar levels than instant oats — suggesting that less processed versions are better for blood sugar management.

However, you don’t have to wait for the researchers and new products. You can target the health of your skin via the second microbe community – in our gut.

What we eat and how we treat our gut microbiota really affects our skin, as anyone who’s experienced a breakout after one too many glasses of wine knows.

This is because there is a two-way conversation between your gut microbes and your skin – the gut-skin axis.

Most of this gut-skin communication happens via your immune system; an imbalance in your gut bacteria appears to trigger an immune system response, triggering inflammation.

And guess what: Lots of skin problems—acne, dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and even premature aging—have an inflammatory origin.

If you have a more abundant and diverse gut microbiota, however, the microbes keep each other in line and can have anti-inflammatory effects (thanks in part to the compounds—short-chain fatty acids—the bacteria release when they digest plant fiber).

There are other food factors at play. Take acne. There is a growing body of evidence to suggest that diets lacking in healthy, plant-based foods but high in things such as fruit juice, sugar and refined starches (eg white bread or pasta) can worsen symptoms.

That’s because they have a high glycemic index (high GI), meaning they raise your blood sugar levels faster than other foods.

Spikes in blood sugar have been linked to inflammation and can also trigger the release of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a hormone that can cause your oil glands to produce more sebum (which mixes with dead skin cells to form an acne plug) .

Large amounts of dairy products, especially skimmed milk, can also be a trigger (by ‘large’ I mean more than 500ml of milk per day). The proteins in dairy products have been shown to increase IGF-1.

But fermented dairy, such as yogurt and cheese, doesn’t seem to trigger symptoms. The fermentation process changes the profile of the proteins, making them anti-inflammatory.

However, let me assure you that there is no proof that food alone will cause acne.

The condition has a strong hormonal and genetic component that diet alone cannot override. I know, having suffered with breakouts my whole life. Sebum production, skin microbes and pore size cannot be improved by diet and lifestyle alone. There is also no evidence that any of the aforementioned foods, if part of an otherwise well-balanced diet, will worsen acne.

As I’ve seen time and time again in the clinic, the stress of trying to follow a ‘perfect’ diet can often cause more problems, thanks to the stress hormone cortisol.

(And if you’re prescribed antibiotics for your acne, don’t be alarmed: it’s an effective approach, but book regular medication reviews and take extra care to replenish those gut microbes with plant-based fiber.)

Focus on plant-based diversity and replace high-GI carbohydrates with low-GI complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, legumes (beans and legumes), vegetables and fruits.

If you needed confirmation of the benefits, a recent study in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology found that a Mediterranean diet could help reduce acne symptoms.

The gut-skin axis is also involved in skin aging.

As we age, our body’s production of collagen, a protein key to the structure of skin and connective tissue, slows down.

Environmental factors such as the sun’s UV rays, pollution, stress and poor diet or sleep also contribute.

But if you thought collagen supplements were the answer, a recent review in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology concluded that most of their claims, such as ‘glowing skin’ and ‘youthful appearance for weeks’ are unfounded. You see, collagen is a protein that during the digestive process is mostly broken down into amino acids, the building blocks of skin.

Once absorbed into your bloodstream, your body cannot tell if these amino acids came from collagen supplements or if they came from other protein sources, such as fish.

However, polyphenols – plant chemicals – have been shown to improve aging skin. A 2016 study in the Journal of Nutrition found that polyphenols from cocoa reduced facial wrinkles and improved elasticity after 24 weeks compared to a placebo.

A plant-based diet has also been shown to improve the length of telomeres—the ends of our DNA strands and a marker of cells becoming old—and effectively reverse aging.

For youthful skin, there are four key steps:

1. Stay hydrated. The water you drink means plump, hydrated skin cells.

2. Eat a diet rich in the foods I’ve listed in the box below (which contain skin-supporting nutrients such as vitamins A, C and E, zinc and selenium).

3. Give your gut microbes antiaging polyphenols such as prebiotics, types of indigestible fiber that act as fertilizer for them (for example, chickpeas, garlic, onions, beets, and dates). This in turn results in the release of beneficial nutrients such as anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids.

4. Finally, protect and care for your skin by keeping it clean, use a moisturizer to maintain the skin’s barrier and apply sunscreen.

Try this: Irresistible Cookies

I always have a batch of these on hand for those cookie-craving moments. High in fiber and taste, it’s worth baking a round and storing in the fridge or freezer so they’re always ready.

Makes 12 cookies

8 medjool dates, pitted

1 medium ripe banana

2 tablespoons nut butter of your choice

¾ cup ground almonds

¾ cup oats

1 tbsp mixed seeds

Preheat the oven to 200/180c fan/gas mark 6. Place dates, banana and nut butter in food processor and blend for 60 seconds or until a smooth paste is formed.

Add the ground almonds and oats and pulse until a loose and wet dough is formed.

Stir mixed seeds by hand. If the mixture feels too wet, add a little more ground almonds.

Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet, make about 12 cookies, and gently flatten into flat rounds about 5 cm wide and 1 cm deep.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Foods scientifically proven to help your skin

Green tea: Contains flavanols, a type of polyphenol (a beneficial plant chemical)

70%-plus dark chocolate: For cocoa flavanols

Citrus fruits: For vitamin C

Soy: For isoflavones (a type of polyphenol) and zinc

Tomatoes: For lycopene, a plant chemical that helps protect against UV ray damage

Walnuts: For vitamin E, zinc, selenium and omega 3 (a type of anti-inflammatory fat)

Chickpeas: For zinc and prebiotics (fertilizer for gut bacteria)

Sweet potato: For vitamin A

Avocado: For vitamin E

Fatty fish: For omega 3