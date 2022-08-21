DR MAX PEMBERTON: Men DO talk about their feelings – just not in the same way women do

Men are bad at communicating. At least that’s what we’re told. The image of the typical man is one sitting in a pub, discussing the football results or drinking a pint while staring into the middle distance.

Men are scolded for not talking about their feelings enough and not sharing them enough, and more and more women are refusing to accept the traditional male methods of dealing with things. According to a psychologist, this has led to an increase in the number of lonely, single men.

In an article last week, American psychologist Greg Matos argued that men are lonelier than ever because they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women who “want men who are emotionally available, who share good communicators and similar values.”

It is important to mention that when we talk about the communication styles of ‘men’ and ‘women’, these are of course generalizations. There are men who are very open about their feelings, and some women are not. But as a rule, men tend to be reserved compared to the opposite sex.

There has always been much debate as to why this is so and whether it has a neurological basis or is entirely due to cultural or societal expectations. Whatever the underlying cause, study after study has shown that the two sexes interact in different ways.

But are men that bad at communicating? I’m not convinced. I think the problem is that society is increasingly seeing the way women communicate – drinking coffee and having a chinwag, opening their hearts and discussing the details of each emotion – as the way to do it.

Yet I listen to men in conversation and those are not the closed books that many believe. Rather than just talking about feelings, they tend to discuss concrete, real things like sports or politics, and then accentuate this with snippets of how they feel and their problems.

For me, the real problem lies not in the contrasting methods by which the two sexes communicate, but in the different expectations of the answers given.

Men are often more solution-oriented. They believe that if you are addressing someone, you should offer something new, informative, practical or logical. The point is to help.

The complaint I often heard about working with couples was that the guy wasn’t “listening” — but when you delve deeper into what exactly this meant, it was often that he didn’t respond in the way he needed to. This meant that while he may have heard what his partner said, he was not returning the appropriate emotional sounds to her. A woman illustrated the problem perfectly. She came home every night and wanted to talk about her day. She talked about all the ups and downs in the office, and her husband sat quietly as she continued talking, except when he occasionally responded with advice.

This practical approach would frustrate her. It took them a long time to realize the problem was that they were just approaching things from different angles.

The wife just wanted her husband to listen, nod sympathetically, and “make the right noises.” Still, the man assumed that his wife told him about her day because she was looking for concrete solutions to her problems. He was annoyed that she didn’t seem to listen to him because she rarely followed his suggestions.

But she felt like he was brushing off her worries because he always seemed to have an answer to her problems.

The conflict arises because neither side understands what is going on in the other’s mind.

What I find frustrating is the assumption that the way men communicate is “bad” as opposed to the female method.

There is an opinion that talking about problems – airing things out for the sake of it – is good for your mental health. You may be surprised to learn that there is actually no good evidence for this. Sure, men are more likely to commit suicide, but the reasons for this are incredibly complex and cannot simply be attributed to men not talking about their feelings enough.

Interestingly, despite women being praised for their communication style, they do not experience better mental health. In fact, they are more prone than men to conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Maybe it’s time to accept that men and women have different ways of communicating, and neither is right or wrong. They are just different.

TOM’S RIGHT TO TAKE OUT THE TROLLS

Actor Tom Holland is taking a break from social media because it is ‘harmful’ to his mental health. The Spiderman star explained how he “spirals” when he reads things about himself online.

Good for him – and what a great example he sets. I think a lot of people – especially young people – would benefit from a break from social media.

So many people seem incapable of basic good manners sitting behind a keyboard. It’s one thing to dislike someone and discuss it in a forum, but I’m shocked by those who feel free to message people directly with hateful things.

Not only the younger generation experiences this. Over the years, I’ve been bombarded with hate messages when I’ve written things that people don’t agree with. People have even sent me threats, tracked down relatives and distributed them online where I live.

Now I limit my use of social media. It was one of the best things I’ve ever done for my mental health.

A record 173,000 over-65s are returning to work as inflation hits retirees. While I’m distraught that the cost of living crisis has hit people so hard that they’re retiring, this cloud has a silver lining. Older people not only have a wealth of experience that is lost when they retire, they also have a very different attitude to work than younger generations. I saw this during the pandemic when older doctors, nurses and other health professionals went back to work and saw how willing they were to roll up their sleeves and move on. For example, I will welcome them when they return and help change the culture in a small way.

According to a top surgeon, “designer vagina” surgery has doubled in a year. Some say it’s because of sports culture and women wearing revealing leggings to train in. It’s not medical – it’s purely aesthetic. What happens when women feel that they should have their private parts cut this way?

