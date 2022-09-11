DR MAX PEMBERTON: In mourning the Queen we honour the memory of our lost loved ones, too

The country is in mourning. All over the world, people join us in our grief. The outpouring of emotions was quite extraordinary, with many openly distraught at the Queen’s death.

For a nation known for our reserve, we pour out our hearts. I’m amazed at how many people have messaged me about her death – including some I barely know.

At work, several nurses cried when it was discussed in a team meeting. People are really shocked; utterly, earth-shatteringly shocked.

Since most of us have never met the Queen, let alone known her, it would be easy for the casual observer to think that this was testament to how overly emotional we have become as a nation.

But the more pertinent question to ask is, ‘Why can some people cry and lay flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace, yet barely shed a tear when an elderly relative dies?’

I think it takes the death of someone we’re not really close to, but who is deeply symbolic in our lives, before we feel able to let go of pent-up emotions. It shows how much we bottle up and bury deep.

A few years ago I read a fascinating book written by a group of psychoanalysts called When A Princess Dies.

It examined the psychology underlying the public grief that followed Princess Diana’s death in 1997. The book argued that what we were seeing was not mass hysteria or, indeed, something insincere or wacky.

Rather, Princess Diana — like a select few other people in the public eye, including the Queen — had important characteristics that resonate deeply with us.

When we mourn their deaths, we are really mourning something else.

It’s less painful to cry over someone you’ve never met and who causes unresolved problems

Diana’s death gave people an outlet for all the suppressed grief and upheaval that would otherwise have turned inward and contributed to the unwellness.

It is telling how Her Majesty’s death has prompted people to talk about other losses they have experienced. Few of us would have avoided a death, but the passing of the Queen, who reigned for seven decades, will no doubt cause grief to other key figures in our lives, especially if we have not fully dealt with their loss.

I would say this is part of the purpose of figureheads in society – they are symbols or, as psychologists call them, “archetypes”; universal prototypes on which people’s memories, thoughts and ideas are projected.

They, like the characters in fairy tales, have lasting qualities that appeal to us.

In Her Majesty’s case, she was an extraordinary force for stability and a symbol of unshakable strength and stoicism. Nothing seemed to bother her; nothing seemed to mislead her. She was in many ways a parental figure – a reliable force in our world.

It’s no coincidence that since her death so many people have said that the Queen reminded them of someone important to them – a grandparent, an aunt, their own mother. They may not have worn a crown or sat on a throne, but they were beloved figures of safety and security in the person’s life, and this is what the queen symbolized above all else.

She found the right words to comfort in times of tragedy

Her loss makes us feel scared, vulnerable and insecure – feelings that, especially with so much strife in the world, can seem almost overwhelming and too much.

Of course, like all ‘stable’ figures, she changed and adapted with time, but in a way and at a pace that we barely noticed.

She was the ultimate matriarch. She calmed those who were nervous, comforted those who were upset.

She would laugh to lighten the mood and find the right words to comfort in times of tragedy.

We looked to her during national crises to reassure and calm us.

Much has been said about the fact that the Queen rarely showed her emotions, and I believe this was part of her power. It made us feel like it was about us, not her.

We thought someone was in charge. Is it any wonder we’re so robbed now that she’s not?

Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung was convinced that everything in the universe is intimately connected through the collective unconscious

These emotions are not invalid because we did not know the Queen. In fact, they are incredibly real.

Life is sometimes hard and brutal. Her Majesty embodied a certain sense of security and love that so many people lack in their lives – a truth that is hard to face. The 20th-century Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung was convinced that everything in the universe is intimately connected through the collective unconscious.

Jung’s ideas have gone out of style, but I think they provide a useful insight into the psychology behind the collective expressions of audiences’ emotions.

Jung argued that the collective unconscious was a mind shared by all people, putting our unconscious thoughts and experiences in a kind of melting pot that we all had access to.

This common mind informs our choices and understanding of the world and explains why we share common fears, desires and beliefs.

We grew up with her image all around us

Sometimes someone comes along who fits in perfectly with something in our collective unconscious. So it was with the Queen and her maternal, calming, and reliable personality.

We grew up with her image all around us. She was omnipresent. Just before sitting down to write this, I placed my cousin’s birthday card and my eyes fell on the image of the Queen on the stamp. Her face was on the money I put in his card. The mailbox had an ER on the front.

How could the death of the most famous person on Earth, the most photographed woman on Earth, who represented so much, devastate us?

But this, of course, is the core of our grief, I think. She represents something beyond her role as queen.

You can only imagine the pressure and strain that so many must have exerted on someone who was only human after all.

But this was a cross she wore so well, and that’s why we loved her all the more. We will all miss her terribly.