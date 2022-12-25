DR. MAX PEMBERTON: I cried every day for a year. . . it didn’t help me!

Dame Sheila Hancock has caused a stir by asking when it is fashionable to cry in public. The 89-year-old actress said crying has now become a badge of honor. I tend to agree – not sure if all these gushing emotions are really in our best interest.

The occasional blub is fine, but the modern fashion of bursting into tears is quite baffling. We poo-pooh the buttoned up for good reason these days, but let’s not forget that wallowing in self-pity never gets anything done either.

I also feel that this modern trend for tears is partly about showing other people how in touch with your emotions you are. It is performative, rather than a genuine expression of distress.

As Dame Sheila said, it’s all become a bit “hollow and meaningless.” She has a point.

Dame Sheila Hancock (pictured) has caused a stir by asking when it is fashionable to cry in public

I think of my Nan and the terrible hardships and traumas she endured in life. Not only did I never hear her complain, I didn’t even know half of it until after she died.

She never talked about it let alone cried. She knew she couldn’t change what had happened, but she could move on for the rest of her life. And isn’t that the best way?

But while I wish people wouldn’t admit their sadness, I find crying fascinating. French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre wrote a book on emotion in which he suggested that crying is actually a response to something we can’t or won’t put into words. We cry when we can’t find the words to express what we really feel.

Sometimes waking up to a movie or a song allows people to connect with the parts of themselves they keep hidden – all those disappointments, regrets and painful memories. When confronted, we cry instead of verbalizing what we feel.

Dr. Max Pemberton (above): I also feel that this modern trend for tears is partly about showing other people how in touch with your emotions you are.

Tears are a way to express these emotions without actually having to deal with them.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this. In many ways it is perfectly healthy. Sometimes we just don’t have the time or energy to deal with all our inner demons.

But there comes a time when it’s time to put away the handkerchief and force yourself to really say what you feel; confront whatever it is that is upsetting you.

WE LOVE A MOVIE BADDIE We all love a movie villain. A study last week revealed that people are hardwired to try and find the good side of a villain. But we tend not to give ourselves the benefit of the doubt; we paint things in black and white. In therapy, patients learn that the “bad guys” in our lives are much more nuanced and complex.

I always knew I was gay, but the enormity of what it actually meant didn’t dawn on me until I was 14. The thought horrified me. Every night after school, before my parents came back from work, I locked myself in the bathroom and cried quietly for exactly an hour.

One day, after doing this for almost a year, I had a moment of clarity: Crying hadn’t changed anything. The situation was exactly the same. As I could see it, there were two choices: I could kill myself or just accept that I was gay and move on with my life.

I reasoned that suicide is a final decision, so it made more sense to try the other option.

I remember what a relief it was to solve that problem by thinking about it instead of just crying about it. I got up, went downstairs and never cried in the bathroom again. Something that had felt overwhelming and insurmountable suddenly felt less so.

The process of forcing myself to think carefully and logically about what was making me sad and come up with a solution gave me reassurance and comfort.

There were times when I felt sad, but then I would remind myself that I had considered all this and made a plan.

In fact, I’ve never been one to cry since. I try to remember what Sartre said and think about what makes me cry so much. I’m making a concerted effort to think hard about what’s really going on. What awakens in me?

Sometimes it is enough to understand and acknowledge it. It also helps me understand myself a little better.

Other times it means I can see a problem or issue and, just like I did in the bathroom all those years ago, think it through and try to come up with a solution.

I encourage my patients to do the same. In my clinic, of course, they are always allowed to cry, but afterwards I ask them to try to put into words what they couldn’t say at the time. Often it is very painful, but if you ask someone to really explain what is upsetting them, the result can be surprising.

The tears subside and people seem more in control as they struggle to find the words to describe their feelings.

It’s hard, yes, but it’s the only way people can deal with deep-seated problems.

It’s good to cry sometimes, but it’s even better to talk. This is how problems are solved.

Oh Lily, how small you know!

Singer Lily Allen, daughter of Keith Allen, has taken a stand against critics of “fake babies” — kids who succeed thanks to their parents’ money and connections. She said, “In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing; we don’t care about money or the proximity of power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in their childhood because their parents are probably narcissistic.”

I’ve worked with children of wealthy parents who felt they weren’t getting enough emotional support. But it struck me how little Lily and other privileged descendants seem to know about the struggles of people who don’t have wealthy and connected parents.

I gave revision tips to an incredibly bright young lad who focuses on medicine in Oxbridge earlier this year and I suggested putting up posters of the subjects he studied. He seemed uncomfortable until he finally explained that he lived in a temporary shelter and was not allowed to hang things on the wall. He shared a room with two brothers, had no desk and had to do his homework in the library. Puts Lily’s whining in perspective, doesn’t it?

For many of us, the time between Christmas and New Year is when we write our thank you letters. Of course, this custom has gone out of style and many people will text instead.

But whatever form it takes, gratitude is a vital habit. Numerous studies have shown a robust link between gratitude and long-term mental well-being. Focusing on the positive increases self-esteem and reduces anger, envy, and regret. And expressing gratitude helps you cement old friendships and form new ones. So, along with your gifts, make a list of all the other things in life that you’re grateful for, and gently say “Thank you” for those as well.

Many of us will regret indulging on Christmas Day. Women in particular tend to feel guilty for eating too much. But this attitude does not help. Give yourself a break. Healthy living is about long-term, sustained changes, so don’t beat yourself up if you’ve had more chocolate milk than you should. It’s okay to have a guilt-free day or two every now and then.

READ MORE:

Doctor Max Pemberton: The IVF industry is the ‘wild west’ of medicine and deals in false dreams, offering treatments that probably won’t work or aren’t needed

DR. MAX PEMBERTON: I ignored the signs… and scary, it WAS cancer

DR. MAX PEMBERTON: Taking care of grandchildren is better than any pill