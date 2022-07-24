DR MAX PEMBERTON: Don’t believe the doomsters, happy pills really DO work

There is no doubt that depression is a cruel, debilitating and, in some cases, life-threatening condition. What exactly causes depression, however, remains very unclear. It’s a debate that has been raging in medicine for years.

Last week, the debate was rekindled with the publication of research into the ‘serotonin theory of depression’: the idea that low moods are caused by low levels of the chemical serotonin in the brain.

The new research claimed to have debunked this theory, and because the most commonly prescribed antidepressants work by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, it sparked much debate about whether antidepressants are effective.

It’s important to say from the outset that this study didn’t actually look at antidepressants at all, just whether low serotonin levels were the cause of depression.

But actually this is irrelevant. The idea that depression is simply a chemical imbalance in the brain is clearly a gross oversimplification, and I don’t know of a single doctor who believes that.

dr. Max says depression isn’t just a chemical imbalance in the brain and doesn’t know a doctor who believes it (stock image)

The reality is that depression is an umbrella term — it’s a symptom rather than a medical condition in itself — and there are many, many different causes. It seems likely that it is caused by a complex interaction of biological, psychological and social factors.

It would therefore make sense that, rather than one treatment, you would need a number of different treatment options, depending on the individual. In the fight against depression, you need an arsenal of weapons – and antidepressants are a useful part of that.

I’m not a fan of the pharmaceutical industry or the way it tries to manipulate its data to make drugs seem more effective. I also think that antidepressants are too easily prescribed and access to psychotherapy is far too limited.

But that doesn’t mean drugs won’t work when prescribed properly. Undoubtedly, they do work for many people.

It is important to note that some of the academics involved in this latest research are so-called ‘critical psychiatrists’.

In other words, it’s academics who disagree with the idea of ​​prescribing drugs for mental illness, so their conclusions may not be surprising.

But are we as a nation too dependent on antidepressants?

The answer is complicated. It is true that in some situations antidepressants are dispensed too easily by harassed GPs who have only ten minutes to help patients with complex social problems.

However, there is no pill or potion on this planet that can make your bullying boss change his ways, or your bored wife to love you, or take the stress out of taking care of your sick elderly parents.

That’s not to say these situations aren’t terrible, but actually feeling depressed about these things is normal, not pathological. It’s not a disease, it’s what doctors call “c**p-life syndrome.”

dr. Max, pictured, says depression is likely caused by a complex interaction of biological, social and psychological factors

Sure, social situations can trigger depressive illness, but all too often people who just react to unpleasant, stressful, and horrible situations in a completely normal way are given a prescription and pushed out the door.

The flip side of this is that while antidepressants are overprescribed in some circles, in others, depression is woefully underdiagnosed and undertreated.

A horrific study by the London School of Economics a few years ago showed that while mental illness is responsible for nearly half of all health problems in people under the age of 65, only a quarter of people who need treatment actually get them. .

Further research from the University of Aberdeen found that GPs failed to diagnose major depression in half of their patients, leaving them untreated.

dr. Max says people need fast, individually tailored expert help to fight their depression (stock image)

There are large segments of the population who suffer in silence. Some of the highest rates of underdiagnosis occurred in older men — who also have the highest suicide rates.

A confidential suicide survey found that less than 10 percent of people who committed suicide had been referred to mental health services in the past 12 months. How terrible.

For people affected by depression, it doesn’t really matter if low serotonin is the cause or not.

Such people need prompt, individually tailored, expert help, whether in the form of antidepressants, psychotherapy, social support, or a combination of these things.

The fact that the evidence clearly shows that this is not happening for the majority of people with depression is the real scandal and that is what deserves our attention.

JK is right, dignity matters

Max says people should have the right to choose who will and will not take care of them and agrees with JK Rowling, pictured, that people should have dignity

JK Rowling has expressed her support for parents who were told their 16-year-old disabled daughter was not entitled to female-only support at school. What an embarrassing situation.

Of course, people should have the right to choose who will and will not care for them, especially when it comes to intimate matters like going to the toilet. The rights of the vulnerable are sacrificed on the altar of a distorted view of equality and diversity.

Years ago, before training as a doctor, I worked as a nurse in nursing homes. An elderly patient had always asked for a woman to help wash and dress her, but after a year she said she actually wanted me the way she trusted and liked me. Months later, as she lay dying, she told me, “You know, other than my husband, you’re the only man who’s ever seen me naked.” It was then that the importance and enormity of providing intimate care really dawned.

Max says he agrees with the Duchess of Cornwall that people shouldn’t be on their phones at mealtimes

I fell a little more in love with Camilla last week. In an interview in the Mail, the Duchess of Cornwall said: ‘Families are no longer sitting around the table. Everyone is on their flipping phones. You must take them away!’ Hear, hear! In fact, I believe in communal meals so much that I often prescribe it to families if one of them has a mental health problem. My only rules are no TV, no cell phones.

Family meals used to be an opportunity to see when people were struggling and to nip things in the bud. Now it’s a meal eaten in silence with half the family glued to their phones and the other half to the TV screen. And we wonder why children have so many problems.

The Daily Mail can keep you young! Research has shown that reading a newspaper can make you feel 13 years younger. I found this fascinating. I think it’s because it helps you stay involved with the world around you. So there you have it: Your Mail is better than any anti-aging cream – and at a fraction of the cost!

DR MAX REGULATIONS: A GIN-FREE G&T

dr. Max recommends canned M&S alcohol-free G&T and often says to go out ‘dry’ nights

More and more people are quitting alcohol and research shows that almost a third of all pub visits are now alcohol-free. I often have ‘dry’ evenings. At a recent barbecue I had an M&S alcohol-free G&T in a can and can recommend it to everyone. It gives all the complex flavor without the hangover.