DR MAX PEMBERTON: As Posh is finding out, it’s hard when you’re no longer son’s No.1

Families can be a source of joy, support and comfort. But boy, can they be a source of grief too. There are competing characters and personalities that sometimes rub each other the wrong way or clash.

Part of the problem comes from the fact that while we may think of families as stable constants, they are actually changing. New people – boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, children – enter and leave families, which means they have to adapt and change, and this in itself causes conflict as people’s roles change within the family framework .

It can all seem quite confusing at times. I thought of this when I read about the alleged difficulties in the Beckham household after Victoria and David’s eldest son, Brooklyn, married Nicola Peltz in April in a glitzy ceremony.

Brooklyn Beckham pictured with his actress wife Nicola Peltz and his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Since then, rumors have swirled of a rift between Victoria and Nicola, which allegedly began when the bride wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress on her wedding day instead of one her designer mother-in-law was supposed to wear. In a recent interview with Grazia magazine in the US, Nicola spoke out and said: ‘Well, I had planned to wear Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my mother-in-law-to-be created.

‘We agreed to start designing the dress and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her studio couldn’t make it. That’s really what happened.’

Adding fuel to the fire of a fallout, there has been further speculation: that Victoria might have squeezed the newlyweds’ first dance song into her own mother-son dance; that the Beckhams may have refused to pay for their son’s US green card, so Nicola’s father had to step in; and that Victoria may not have informed Nicola and Brooklyn about her Paris Fashion Week show.

Rumors have swirled about a rift between Victoria and Nicola, which allegedly began when the bride wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress on her wedding day instead of one her designer mother-in-law was supposed to wear.

While we will never be privy to the exact whys and wherefores, the story of a warring parent and daughter/son-in-law will resonate with many.

A child marries, and then something happens to the new spouse—a sharp word in an unguarded moment, a perceived slight or critical comment—and a rift opens that seems impossible to close.

I see it a lot, especially with mothers and sons. I often think that there is something deep-seated in the way – an unfolding of a power struggle between the parents and the new partner usurping their role.

It’s a tale as old as time – yes, it’s the kind of family drama that underpins so many Greek tragedies. It is especially common when the son has been very close to the mother – she struggles to step back and the new daughter-in-law exerts her power, flexes her muscles.

Brooklyn, Victoria and David photographed together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in 2019

It may come as a shock because the boyfriend may have bitten his tongue before marriage. But once she has married the son, the couple becomes a single unit, and all too often the mother is relegated to the second division and feels she has been replaced.

This is not easy to accept for even the most understanding and perceptive person.

You can’t help but take it personally, when really it’s simply a power play that resolves itself; the plate tectonics of a family dynamic that shifts and moves, sending tremors to those standing on what they thought was solid ground. However, you can also see it from the new daughter-in-law’s perspective.

They are creating something new with someone and need their own space to do this. They are welcomed into a family when they actually want to create a new family unit of their own.

It’s an incredibly difficult dance to do without stepping on people’s toes. And unless someone backs down, it rarely ends well because the son will inevitably side with his new wife.

In my own family, a similar thing happened to a cousin, and it took 20 years for the son to speak to his mother again. The only option – no matter how annoying it seems – is to swallow your pride, apologize and make amends with the happy new couple.

Danger of TikTok medicine

Dangerous prescription drugs for epilepsy, addiction and migraines are being openly marketed on TikTok, according to a study by the Pharmaceutical Journal, with British teenagers being told they are good for weight loss. Experts have expressed concern as the drugs can have serious side effects. While the majority of the identified positions have now been removed by TikTok executives, others still remain. When are we going to crack down on social media companies and insist they take responsibility for things posted on their sites?

We’ve given them too much of a leash, operating under the outdated notion that they’re sleek, fun, funky start-ups run by harmless hipsters, when in reality they’re multibillion-dollar companies. Where else could a company get away with what they do? If this newspaper published content suggesting that children take dangerous drugs to lose weight, all hell would – rightly – break loose. What is the difference?

One in four people could be without a GP in a decade unless things change, doctors have warned. Primary care is in crisis. But it is unfair to blame the GPs. They are stretched to breaking point. There are many reasons why GPs leave the profession or go part-time, but there are other, deeper problems that make general practice so astonishingly unattractive to new doctors. Part of this is due to the disastrous GP contract introduced under Labour. Although temporarily lucrative for some GPs, it was a PR disaster for their relationship with their patients, who began to see them as mercenaries and uninterested in their care, a view that has since been exploited by politicians.

I am relieved to hear that the King has gone to Scotland to recuperate and reflect. The death of a mother is a huge milestone in anyone’s life. He has performed admirably in the past few weeks with official engagements, meetings and ceremonies. But now he needs time to himself.

DR MAX PRESCRIBE…

BLUEBERRY

A further study earlier this month suggested they could help reverse cognitive decline – problems with thinking and memory – associated with dementia

Recent research shows that these humble berries may well be a true superfood – eating them daily has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia. A further study earlier this month suggested they could help reverse cognitive decline – problems with thinking and memory – associated with dementia. The author of the study was so surprised by the results that she has started eating them every day.