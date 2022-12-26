DR MARTIN SCURR answers your health questions

I’ve had an earache for months and when I move my head I hear crackling noises. I take painkillers for arthritis four times a day (I’m 73) but it can’t go on like this. Can you help?

Marie France, Liverpool.

Face and head pain is notoriously difficult to diagnose, but the fact that you also experience arthritic pain in your neck and spine leads me to believe that your cervical spine — the vertebrae in the neck — is key to your troubling symptoms.

The creaking sounds you describe when you move your head are known as crepitus.

Joint noises and bone creaking can be a normal part of movement, especially as we age, possibly due to wear and tear on the joints.

In your case, these sounds could be due to osteoarthritis affecting the seven vertebrae in the neck, which are numbered C1 to C7 (the “C” stands for cervical).

The vertebrae most likely causing your problems are C1 and C2, at the top of your spine. C1 is located at the base of the skull – its role is to support the weight of the skull. C2 “locks” with it and allows rotational movement so we can turn our heads.

While there are shock-absorbing discs between all the other vertebrae of the spine, there is no disc between C1 and C2.

From what you described in your letter, I suggest that the pain in your ear and side of your head is due to pressure on the nerves of the spinal cord at that point, caused by inflammation due to arthritis.

A telltale sign of this would be if you experience some relief from lying flat on your back, with a pillow rolled up at your neck. Similarly, gently roll your head to one side as this temporarily relieves pressure on the nerves.

You say you have a hospital appointment next year, so I’m hopeful you’ll see a spinal surgeon or a neurologist soon.

I’ve had a bitter taste in my mouth for months, which takes the fun out of eating. I’m being treated for prostate cancer with goserelin, but my GP doesn’t think it’s related. My dentist can’t find anything about my mouth either.

Barry Chamberlain, by email.

It can be miserable when eating and drinking don’t bring pleasure – and it’s a common problem. The condition you describe is known as dysgeusia, and it is estimated that more than 10 percent of us will suffer from it at some point, although fortunately it is usually a short-lived problem.

I recently had a patient who was treated for a week with two antibacterial drugs, metronidazole and amoxicillin, after a difficult tooth extraction. The following month he experienced a bitter taste in his mouth, but it eventually resolved itself as the medication was clearly the cause.

Indeed, dysgeusia is usually a side effect of medication, although in rare cases it can be a sign of vitamin or mineral deficiencies.

(Just as rarely, it could be a sign of an underactive thyroid, liver disease, gum disease, or an infection of the mouth or throat – your GP and dentist’s concern suggests these may not apply in your case.)

When it comes to mineral deficiency, zinc is most commonly attributed to dysgeusia – this is a problem for those who are severely malnourished or who have a gut condition or chronic infection that causes malabsorption (again, unlikely in your case as these would have identified).

So back to the medication. As many as 200 medications can cause dysgeusia. Goserelin, the drug you’re being treated with, is administered to lower levels of hormones secreted by the pituitary gland in the brain – and hormone-altering drugs (including hrt) are known to cause dysgeusia.

I would suggest that these hormonal changes – an essential part of your treatment – may be to blame. I hope knowing this reassures you.

In my opinion: bureaucracy hinders the care of our patients

Most GPs and more than half of hospital doctors believe the gap between primary care and hospital care is hurting patients, according to a recent study commissioned by the British Medical Association.

It also found that a major cause of this is the bureaucratic barriers that prevent referrals.

When I entered the practice in 1974, all I had to do was send a letter to refer a patient for specialist advice – the patient would then receive an appointment card in the mail.

There was nothing wrong with that system, but it was gradually eroded, first by the advent of the single market – a cost-cutting strategy that meant that patients could only be referred to services contracted by the GP – and by an explosion of bureaucracy.

Now GPs usually have no idea who sees their patient after a referral. Even worse, they have to track these down when patients have not heard anything for weeks, and it’s inevitable that some conditions will worsen in the meantime.

We need a radical rethink to address the administrative roadblocks that hinder patient care: bureaucratic rigidity is no more important than prompt care for the people affected by ill health and tragedy.

