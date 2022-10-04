DR MARTIN SCURR answers your health questions

I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes last year and prescribed 500 mg metformin daily. But I decided to overhaul my lifestyle by eating healthy and as a result have lost 2. and my HbA1c score has dropped from 92 to 36. So should I continue taking metformin or can I stop?

Des Pike, Pontypool, Torfaen.

What an outstanding achievement and I applaud your efforts and commitment.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition affecting increasing numbers of people in the UK, thanks mainly to increasing obesity.

The condition causes blood sugar (glucose) to rise to dangerously high levels.

While many people experience few, if any, symptoms, these high levels can cause major complications if left unchecked – including damage to the eyes and nervous system, along with increased risk of heart disease through rapidly accelerating atherosclerosis (where the arteries become thick). .

In type 2 diabetes, the body stops responding properly to insulin, a hormone that helps remove glucose from the blood and transport it to muscle cells where it is used for energy. Instead, glucose builds up in the body, causing long-term damage.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition affecting an increasing number of people in the UK, mainly thanks to rising obesity rates

A marker for diabetes is sugar in the urine. A blood sugar test may then be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

But this is a snapshot, and a more telling result comes from an HbA1c blood test, which gives a measure of your average blood sugar level over the previous two or three months.

People diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are recommended to get their HbA1c level below 48 mmol/mol.

Your exceptional self-control has lowered yours from 92 to just 36 mmol/mol, effectively placing you in ‘remission’.

But you will have to stick to your lifestyle and diet plan, or your weight will gain again and your diabetes may return.

As to whether or not to continue taking metformin, you should take your GP’s advice, but I would expect the prescription to stop if regular HbA1c testing confirms your readings remain in the safe zone.

Your exceptional self-control has lowered yours from 92 to just 36 mmol/mol, effectively placing you in ‘remission’. But you will have to stick to your lifestyle and diet plan, or your weight will gain again and your diabetes may return

I have Barrett’s esophagus. I have constant mucus in my throat and seem to be coughing all the time. I was prescribed Beconase which doesn’t help much. Some ideas?

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth.

Barrett’s esophagus, as I hope has been explained to you, occurs as a result of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD), where acid leaks from the stomach into the esophagus, leading to heartburn and possibly a recurring cough.

In the long term, the constant exposure to acid can cause the cells at the bottom of the esophagus to change, causing the lining to become red and thickened. In a small proportion of cases (less than 1 percent), these altered cells can become cancerous.

The conventional treatment for Barrett’s is proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), drugs such as omeprazole that suppress acid production. But between 10 and 40 percent of patients continue to experience symptoms despite taking prescribed medication.

It is likely that your symptoms – cough and mucus in the throat – are due to persistent reflux, so-called ‘silent’ reflux at night.

In the past this has been the subject of some debate, but the balance now is that GORD can actually result in nasal disorders such as sinusitis in some people. The fact that you have been prescribed Beconase (generic name beclomethasone) steroid nasal spray to reduce inflammation suggests that this is what your doctor thinks you have.

However, since this has not helped you, I have two suggestions for you to discuss with your doctor.

First, you may be prescribed a stronger steroid nasal spray, such as fluticasone, to be used night and morning. And second, your current dose of PPI may not be enough to suppress your acid production. Some patients require 40 mg or even 80 mg once daily by some patients.

In my opinion… patients are better off with the same GP

Imagine if there was a simple approach that improved patient satisfaction, led to better management of long-term conditions and reduced the need for hospital referrals and admissions.

In fact, it does exist – it’s the ‘named GP’ system, under which each NHS patient is assigned a GP who is responsible for overseeing their care.

But a recent study found that only half of patients now see the same GP.

And this is not going to get better as there are not enough GPs to go around.

This is a long-standing problem. Our leaders need to think not only now, but in 20 years: We need more medical schools and greater incentives to go into general practice.

The doctor/patient relationship is not a luxury: it saves both money and lives.