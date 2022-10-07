Dr. LeWinn's Line Smoothing Complex Intensive Action Caviar Eye Serum dupe for La Prairie

Both products contain similar ingredients and promise the same results

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shoppers are obsessing over an Australian brand’s ‘miracle’ eye serum – with many comparing it to a high-end $755 product.

Dr. LeWinn’s has published Line Smoothing Complex Intensive Action Caviar Eye Serum ($79.95)which several beauty enthusiasts have dubbed a perfect dupe for La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Eye Lift ($755).

“FYI, this is a dupe for a $755 eye serum,” popular skincare influencer Roj Torabi claimed in an Instagram story. “Do I really need to say more?”

Shoppers are obsessing over a local Australian brand’s eye serum – how many are comparing it to a much more expensive $755 counterpart

Dr. LeWinn’s Line Smoothing Complex Intensive Action Caviar Eye Serum ($79.95)

The luxurious eye serum contains nutrient-rich caviar extract that works to lock in moisture, while Peptide Snap-8 works to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles by up to 63 percent.

Dr. LeWinn’s popular product also includes hyaluronic acid, golden C and meiview – one active ingredient obtained from an endophyte microorganism that beautifies the eye contour area.

The ingredients all work together to reduce puffiness, dark circles and deliver moisture.

Hundreds of shoppers have left rave reviews for the serum and can’t get enough of its silky smooth finish.

Hundreds of shoppers have left glowing reviews of the serum and can’t get enough of Dr LeWinn’s serum’s silky smooth finish

“I’m in my mid-forties and suffer from fine lines, dark circles and puffiness under my eyes,” one woman revealed.

‘I’ve been using this product for a few weeks and I love the way it makes my skin look!’

She continued: ‘My dark circles seem to have diminished and the skin around my eyes seems lighter than usual. I only need a small amount as it glides on so easily it feels lovely on the skin.’

“I’ve only been using this for a week but the results are amazing,” said another. ‘My eyes feel firmer and look brighter – plus they’re not sticky like most others.’

“I absolutely love this product, it’s non-greasy and so light,” said another. ”A little goes a long way and the results are beautiful.”