Dr Kerry Chant issues an urgent warning over a horrific disease

Syphilis infections have doubled in NSW in the past five years and health authorities hope a new strategy will slow their spread.

NSW Health aims to contain sexually transmitted infections (STIs) with increased prevention, testing and treatment, while eliminating equitable access to health services.

The report, released Friday, warns that the prevalence of STDs has been rising for more than a decade.

Syphilis infections have doubled since 2016, from 11.2 reports per 100,000 people to 21.2 per 100,000 people in 2021.

Condoms, regular tests and early weaning will help stop the spread of STDs, says Dr Kerry Chant

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant said that people who were sexually active should use condoms, be tested regularly and get treatment early.

“Sexual health is an important part of health and wellness,” said Dr Chant.

“If left untreated, STDs pose a significant risk to reproductive health and can lead to maternal and baby adverse outcomes, neonatal infections, cancer and an increased risk of other infections.”

Syphilis poses the greatest risk to the general population of NSW because of the damage STIs can cause to developing fetus during pregnancy

Syphilis and gonorrhea infections have risen dramatically, NSW Health says.

Gonorrhea cases are highest in people ages 25 to 29.

The number of HIV reports has fallen to the lowest ever, but at the same time, health authorities have seen a reduction in condom use and STI testing.

Chlamydia infections were highest in women ages 20 to 24 and men ages 30 to 39.

The strategy’s focus on justice comes amid concerns about the growing disparity in STI reports between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people, especially for syphilis.

Prevention models include encouraging condom use and better sex education for young people.

Testing capabilities will be expanded, along with more training for GPs and nurses about STIs and better registration systems.

Treatment services will also be strengthened as NSW Health looks at how it can improve access to care.

Part of the strategy involves eliminating congenital syphilis — when a baby is born with syphilis from an infected mother.

Last year, Victorian health authorities sounded the alarm about STDs as the state came out of nearly two years of penalizing lockdowns.

Test rates fell during the pandemic and the end of lockdowns raised concerns about an increase in transmissions.