Dr Kerry Chant issues a face mask warning as Covid spreads ahead of Christmas

Australians have been warned to wear face masks over the Christmas period as Covid-19 continues to spread.

Dr. New South Wales chief health officer Kerry Chant said that while the state has already reached its virus peak, it is still important to wear masks around those who are vulnerable to contracting the virus, such as the elderly and those with already existing medical conditions.

“Wearing masks is an effective measure, but it’s a personal choice, but think about the people around you,” she explained.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant says COVID-19 case numbers remain high in NSW

“We are still asking people to wear masks in hospitals and aged care facilities, and it is important that people in those settings comply with those requirements.

“You can just do these little things that will reduce the chance or the frequency of getting Covid infections.”

Dr. Chant stressed the importance of people who are vulnerable to the virus and eligible for antiviral drugs have a plan for how they can access the drugs if needed.

“Frail elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are more likely to experience serious health outcomes with Covid, such as hospitalizations and death. And that’s why the antivirals target those groups,” she said.

She said people needed to be organized in case they got infected, as GPs would operate on limited hours and not all PCR test sites would be open over Christmas and New Year.

“Rapid antigen tests are helpful, but if you have symptoms and you test negative for a RAT, you shouldn’t rely on that, especially if you are a candidate for antivirals, we will urge you to take a PCR test.” ‘

The number of active cases in Australia topped 100,000 last week for the first time since September, although 0.1 percent of those cases are in intensive care.

Case numbers rose in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

However, numbers fell significantly in both Victoria and WA.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman of the University of South Australia said a nationwide spike was approaching, but cautioned that the data was based only on reported numbers.

“One of the problems is that we don’t really know how many cases there are,” Professor Esterman told AAP.

Dr. Chant has urged Australians to remain vigilant about Covid-19 as Christmas celebrations begin

“All we have are the reported cases and those are the tip of the iceberg because most people don’t report it these days.”

Access to free PCR tests is limited by changes to the national COVID-19 plan announced Monday.

Starting next year, patients will need a referral from a physician or nurse practitioner to get a free PCR test at locations not controlled by a state or territory government.

Once the COVID-19 wave reached its peak, Prof. Esterman said the number of cases would likely slowly decline before another wave began, a process that would continue for the foreseeable future.

Authorities had “decided that the Australian population must live with COVID-19,” despite about 12 percent of those infected developing long-term health problems, he said.

WEEKLY VIRUS DATA BY JURISDICTION:

* NSW: 40,695 cases, 74 deaths

* Victoria: 24,652 cases, 84 deaths

* ACT: 3018 cases, one death

* Queensland: 16,600 cases, 33 deaths

* Tasmania: 4045 cases, seven deaths

* SA: 10,754 cases, 21 deaths

* WA: 11,624 cases, 12 deaths

* NT: 831 cases, zero fatalities