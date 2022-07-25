Dr Karl: The best time to work out to lose weight is before breakfast

Australian scientist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki shared the best time of day to exercise if you want to lose weight, revealing that those trying to shed pounds can get much better results by exercising before breakfast.

Posted in a clip on TikTokdr. Karl, 73, reviewed a 2010 University of Belgium study that compared groups on the same diet with when they exercised and found that those who did endurance work on an empty stomach had the best results.

In the now viral video, Dr. Karl revealed how one group in the study did not exercise, the other after eating and the third before eating.

All three groups increased their kilojoule intake by 30 percent and ate a 50 percent fat diet.

‘Group one did not exercise and gained three kilos, their blood chemistry was terrible,’ explains Dr Karl.

“Group two did endurance exercises four days a week after breakfast, they gained 1.4 kg and their blood chemistry was meh,” he added.

‘Group three followed the same exercise program as group two, but trained before breakfast.

“They gained 0.7 kg, the blood chemistry was normal,” he added.

“So it seems best to exercise on an empty stomach if your goal is to lose weight.”

The study was based on a group of 27 healthy men, with an average age of 21 years and an average body weight of 71 kilograms.

Why do you lose more weight by exercising on an empty stomach? A scientist working out on an empty stomach means your body is feeding on stored fat and carbohydrates for energy rather than foods you’ve recently eaten. This leads to higher levels of fat loss. After eating, the body is too busy reacting to the consumed meal to focus on burning calories. This means that exercising immediately after eating does not help to move excess pounds in the form of adipose tissue (fat). Instead, the body uses the carbohydrates consumed as an energy source — not the desired shape that fat people want to shift. However, there is some research disproving this theory. A 2014 study of 20 women found no significant differences in changes in body composition between groups who ate or fasted before exercising. Exercising on an empty stomach can also cause your body to use protein for fuel, which is needed to build muscle and recover after exercise.

Although Dr. Karl said there was “not enough diversity” in the study, and it was a small sample size, he said it’s a good starting point for future research.

Many recent studies have shown that going to the gym on an empty stomach burns more fat, especially in the morning.

A 2017 study published in the University of Bath’s American Journal of Physiology – Endocrinology and Metabolism found that hitting the gym while sober can help burn the fat and even turn it into muscle.

Study author Dylan Thompson, of the University of Bath, said adipose tissue — commonly known as body fat — often faces competitive challenges after eating.

After eating, this tissue is busy responding to the meal and a little exercise at this point will not stimulate the same [beneficial] changes in adipose tissue’.

He added: ‘This means that fasting exercise may induce more beneficial changes in adipose tissue, and this may be beneficial for health in the long term.’

Another study in 2013 found that early risers who exercise before breakfast on an empty stomach can burn up to 20 percent more body fat.

Researchers found that those who exercised in the morning did not consume extra calories or increase their appetite during the day to compensate for their previous activity.

They also found that those who exercised in a fasted state burned nearly 20 percent more fat compared to those who had breakfast before their workout.

In 2019, a joint study by the Universities of Bath and Birmingham found that exercise in a fasted state helps people control their blood sugar levels than exercise after a meal.

Their bodies are efficient at using insulin, called “insulin sensitive,” which is generally seen as a sign of good health.

Controlling insulin can help fight type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

For six weeks, a group ate breakfast before exercise and a group after it – as well as a control group. All participants ate at 8 p.m. the night before.

Breakfast was a high carb shake. The participants were also given a placebo drink before or after the exercise, depending on which group they were in.

The group that exercised before breakfast increased their ability to respond to insulin, but both exercise groups lost a similar amount of weight and both gained a similar amount of fitness.