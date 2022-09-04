Dr Julie Smith reveals the three signs your gaslighting YOURSELF

<!–

A psychologist has revealed the top three signs that you’re gaslighting yourself — and how to build the confidence you need to quit.

Dr Julie Smithwho posts on Instagram under “Dr Julie” and has a million followers, said that people who have been in bad relationships often continue to gas themselves once they escape.

The first sign is that you blame yourself for everything, she explained in a recent video.

“You make excuses for other people’s behavior, but when you make a mistake, you think you’ve made a fundamental decision about who you are as a person,” she said.

The second sign is that you “don’t rely on your own judgment,” the clinical psychologist explained.

“You see other people’s opinions as a much more credible source, so you live in an almost constant state of self-doubt and look to other people for clarity,” she said.

The third sign that you are gaslighting yourself is when you are invalidating or ignoring your own feelings.

“You start to believe that you are hypersensitive or you overreact and don’t know what emotions to listen to,” she said.

dr. Julie says that people who recognize the signs are “doing the bully’s work for them.”

“Gaslighting has a devastating impact on mental health,” she explains.

She says blaming yourself for everything is a huge red flag

What are the three signs that you are gaslighting yourself? 1 – You blame yourself for everything 2 – You don’t trust your own judgment 3 – You disprove or ignore your own feelings

“For those who have abused relationships in the past, we can internalize the abuser’s voice and learn to treat ourselves the same way, even long after we’ve escaped the situation,” she added.

And it seemed that the video was recognizable to many.

“I always feel this way,” one woman wrote in the comments.

“Oh my god, I do this all the time,” said another.

“This is so true, thanks for the reminder,” said another.

Building trust is the key to changing these thoughts and behaviors.

More than 42,000 people liked and commented on the informative post.