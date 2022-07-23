DR ELLIE CANNON: Why do I get awful stomach pain and sickness so often?

Each three to four weeks I get terrible stomachaches, with nausea and other disturbing digestive problems. I’ve had scans, but they come back normal. I’ve tried liquid diets, but they don’t help. What could be wrong?

Bowel symptoms that come and go are most likely caused by irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS as it is also known. The problem is common and often related to eating certain foods. Sufferers may experience abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea and bloating.

IBS cannot be officially diagnosed until other, more serious culprits have been ruled out through testing. So scans that look at the gut and upper abdomen, called endoscopies and colonoscopies, and blood tests, are usually a first port of call.

Special diets probably won’t help. Instead, specialists advise identifying and avoiding trigger foods. Doctors may recommend a nutritional plan called a FODMAP diet, which has been proven to help reduce IBS symptoms.

It involves eliminating foods that react with microbes in the gut to cause excess gas — then reintroducing them to identify triggers. Medications are also available to help with abdominal pain and nausea.

Another possible cause of these types of symptoms is a digestive problem called SIBO.

Here, bacteria grow in the wrong part of the gut, causing bloating, pain, and changes in bowel habits.

Because the problem is bacterial, it responds to a course of antibiotics, which is normally prescribed by a hospital specialist.

Tests for SIBO are available both on the NHS and privately.

Another thing that doctors can consider is the gynecological condition endometriosis. This is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus begins to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes and other pelvic organs. In addition to pain, this can cause intestinal discomfort every month, in time with the menstrual cycle.

I started leaking water in my underwear – is this just a normal part of being a 67-year-old woman? I am overweight and have been treated for breast cancer.

People often think that incontinence is a natural part of aging. In fact, no amount of leakage is acceptable and normal. If the problem affects a patient’s quality of life, doctors need to fix it.

There are two types: stress incontinence and urge incontinence. The stress type causes leakage caused by sneezing, coughing, and laughing or running.

Those with urge incontinence feel a sudden urge to urinate, which is usually unstoppable.

But people can have both types, and continuous incontinence, which is a constant loss of urine.

It may be related to being overweight and undergoing cancer treatments, as hormones given to stop tumor growth suppress the female hormone estrogen, which can weaken and damage the pelvic floor, allowing urine to pass too easily. Doctors should test for diabetes, kidney function, urinary tract infections, prolapse, and pelvic floor strength problems.

A primary care physician should also talk about lifestyle-related factors that may make the problem worse, such as caffeine, alcohol, medications, and a history of pregnancies and births.

Continuous urine leakage can be a sign of something called a fistula. This is when damage to the bladder creates an opening between the bladder and the vagina.

Urine can constantly leak out through the vagina without control.

In most cases, surgery is needed to repair the damage to the bladder and close the opening.

My husband is 70 and takes tablets for high blood pressure. Last year his values ​​were a little high and the doctor suggested increasing his dose without seeing him in person. Now they say he should start taking statins because he has a 28 percent chance of having a stroke or heart attack in the next ten years. How can the doctor know this?

Before prescribing drugs for heart attacks and strokes, doctors calculate a risk score using a specialized computer program.

It’s called a Qrisk — and it takes into account a host of factors, including smoking, waist size, medical issues, family history, and even your zip code.

If the calculator decides you have a ten percent or greater chance of having a stroke or heart attack, doctors recommend prescribing a statin to reduce the risk.

Controlling blood pressure is important, but a statin also helps by reducing a type of fat called LDL or low-density lipoprotein — a harmful form of cholesterol — in the blood.

A 28 percent risk score is high, so it’s worth taking seriously. Doctors would expect such a risk in patients with diabetes or smoking. But we also make mistakes, and incorrect calculations are always possible, so worth a discussion.

The majority of my patients taking statins are absolutely fine and experience no side effects. We monitor patients closely with blood tests and advise them to stop taking statins if there is a problem.

There are also important other non-drug interventions that reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as exercise, weight maintenance and reducing salt intake.

My verdict on the great debate about antidepressants

Like many GPs, I was concerned last week by claims that antidepressants don’t work. It followed the publication of a review that concluded that depression isn’t caused by an imbalance in mood-elevating serotonin after all. Commentators jumped to say that this was proof that common antidepressants — which boost serotonin — are useless. I appeared on ITV’s This Morning, along with the review’s author, Professor Joanna Moncrieff, to argue that people are drawing the wrong conclusion.

The fact that a lack of serotonin may not be the only cause of depression doesn’t mean it can’t help treat the depression. I use acetaminophen to relieve my headaches, but headaches are not caused by a lack of acetaminophen.

We GPs are on the front lines, treating mental illness day in and day out in our clinics. We see life-changing benefits in our patients taking the drugs. They don’t care how it works, as long as it works. And as long as clinical trials show that they are safe and effective – which many do – I will continue to prescribe them.

Don’t panic about the risk of dementia

I’ve had a number of letters from readers concerned that their thyroid problems may be the cause of dementia, after reading a story about this link in our health section.

I want to take the worry away. Such studies are important because they help us build a picture of how diseases develop – and who might be at risk. But as we reported, the study did not show that the relationship was clear. Although the researchers found a strong link between people with thyroid disease and dementia, they didn’t explain whether one caused the other. When it comes to thinking about your deductible, it’s much more helpful to focus on the facts we know for sure: Smoking, high blood pressure, and excessive alcohol consumption increase it. These are things you can do something about.