DR ELLIE CANNON: Is there a natural remedy to tackle my dreadful insomnia?

Can you recommend any natural remedy for sleep? I keep awake in the middle of the night and can’t go back to sleep for at least two hours. I am a fit and healthy 52 year old man.

The unfortunate truth about sleep problems is that there is often no easy solution. It can take time and patience to come up with a long-term solution that works.

If a patient wakes up in the middle of the night, doctors will first consider the obvious factors that are disrupting sleep. This includes too much caffeine during the day, needing to go to the bathroom at night, and exercising at night. Physical activity can help you sleep, but it can be too stimulating if you do it right before bed.

The sleeping environment is also very important. Doctors call this sleep hygiene, although it has nothing to do with cleanliness. It’s about considering factors like how dark the bedroom is, whether it’s a comfortable temperature, and whether it’s quiet enough.

Most people don’t realize that we tend to sleep better in a slightly cooler room. An eye mask and earplugs can also help, or take a relaxing bath before bed.

Make sure you don’t look at screens (phones or TVs) right before you want to fall asleep, as this can be stimulating.

Anxiety and stress are also common causes of insomnia. If this is the case, the sleep problems are unlikely to resolve unless the underlying problem is resolved.

There is a specific type of psychological therapy recommended for sleep problems. It’s called CBT-I and it aims to reduce anxiety about not being able to fall asleep, which makes the problem worse.

A therapist will also help patients identify the thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that contribute to insomnia and control them. Such advice should be available through local NHS psychological services, called IAPTs.

As for natural remedies, it might be worth trying an over-the-counter medication, such as valerian, or an antihistamine. They are not normally recommended for sleep problems, but some people find them helpful. Massage and relaxation treatments can also help.

Can you help with a very embarrassing problem? I am a fit, active 76 year old woman with no health problems. But recently, I have noticed an unpleasant odor when I empty my bladder. There is no pain. I am afraid to go to the bathroom in a public place.

An odor after urinating is often a telltale sign of a urinary tract infection.

However, these usually cause other symptoms, including pain and the need to empty the bladder very often.

The easiest way to tell if it’s an infection is to ask your GP to do a urine test.

This could involve two tests. First, a dipstick test, done at surgery, which looks for blood cells and changes in the urine that suggest the presence of bacteria.

Then a secondary test in which the sample is sent to the lab to specifically look for bacteria.

Older women may have asymptomatic bacteriuria: many bacteria begin to grow in the urinary tract but do not cause an infection. This would be confirmed with the second test.

Changes in urine odor can also come from vaginal discharge. This is more likely to happen after menopause, due to changes in the tissues of the vulva.

Certain medications, such as vitamin supplements or penicillin, can also alter the smell of urine; ask your pharmacist about it.

Being dehydrated can be a factor, as can eating certain foods, including asparagus.

It’s worth drinking more water and seeing if that solves the problem.

I had Covid recently and ever since, I have had excruciating pain in my lower and upper thighs. The pain and spasms have improved, but I still need to take daily painkillers to cope. Is there anything that speeds up my recovery? I am 77

Viruses are well known for triggering a number of problems, including those that affect the muscles. This sounds like reactive myositis: inflammation in the muscles that develops after an infection like Covid.

Typical symptoms include weak and painful muscles that feel tender. The thigh muscles are often affected, as are the shoulders or hips.

Muscle aches and pains are one of the most commonly recognized symptoms of prolonged covid.

Experts recommend activities like stretching and yoga to improve flexibility, as well as strength work to build muscle.

Keeping up is an important part of recovery. Start with a low level of activity, before gradually increasing.

Myositis occurs as a result of the immune system’s effort to fight off the virus, as the body’s fighting cells trigger inflammation within the muscles.

It can also develop as a chronic autoimmune condition. It could be a coincidence that it happened at the same time as Covid, or it could have been triggered by the virus.

If symptoms have continued for months, it may be worth asking your GP for blood tests to confirm the diagnosis and look for muscle damage.

Steroid tablets are often used for the chronic type of myositis, to reduce inflammation within the body.

Are you one of the growing army of booster rejects?

Have you had your last Covid booster yet? Everyone over the age of 65 has been eligible for an extra dose since early September to ward off the inevitable winter snap.

Health workers, pregnant women and people who are highly vulnerable to Covid can also have one. But apparently many people in this group still don’t have theirs.

I’ve heard some say they don’t want another jab as they’ve had four or five, and others haven’t even been invited.

Have you had your last Covid booster yet?

It is not a good omen, given that we have to pass the rest of the over 50s, who will be summoned in the coming weeks.

The extra boost of protection is crucial as a double whammy of Covid and flu is expected to bring down the NHS this winter. I’m officially powered up, and all it took was a little soreness in my arm for a couple of days.

I want to know if you already had your backup. And if not, why not? Write me and tell me.

Cheap drugs miss the mark

Do you know the drug Humira? Or adalimumab, to use its generic name.

It is one of the most commonly prescribed medications and is used to treat conditions related to the immune system, such as rheumatoid arthritis and intestinal disease.

But Humira has the brand name, which makes it incredibly expensive, so since 2018 the health service has been offering patients cheaper, generic versions of the drug, called biosimilars.

But I have heard that some patients have found the cheaper versions to be less effective. A friend, a man in his 50s who has severe arthritis, has been told that he cannot switch back to Humira because it is too expensive, which has left him in terrible pain.

I want to know how you have been with the change. Please write me and tell me.