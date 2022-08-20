Dr. Dre reveals he nearly died after suffering a brain aneurysm last year

dr. Dre recently opened on the Workout The Doubt podcast about his life-threatening brain aneurysm that he contracted in January 2021.

The talented rapper and record producer, 57, explained that he had no idea how serious his condition really was at the… podcast with Dolvett Quince.

At that point, the star was rushed to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for emergency treatment and remained in the ICU for a total of two weeks.

Health Anxiety: Dr. Dre, 57, revealed on the Workout The Doubt podcast that he suffered a brain aneurysm in January of last year; pictured earlier in February of this year during halftime of the Super Bowl

While opening up about his scary experience, the Next Episode rapper revealed that he only realized the seriousness of his condition when his family was brought in to visit.

“I’m at Cedars Sinai hospital and they didn’t allow anyone to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they let my family in,” the star said, pointing out that something was going on. wrong.

“I found out later, they called them so they could say goodbye because they thought I was out of here,” he said.

Severe Condition: The successful rapper explained that his family was brought in to see him due to the seriousness of his condition; seen in 2018 in Hollywood

dr. Dre repeated that at first he didn’t realize what it meant when his loved ones were called in to see him.

“I didn’t know it was that serious, you know? I see my mother and my sister and everyone enter the room.’ Upon further reflection on the time, the star explained that no one had told him about his condition. “That was crazy.”

Still DRE’s hitmaker weighed in on the days he spent in the ICU, along with doctors constantly monitoring his health.

ICU: The successful star said he had to spend two weeks in intensive care to be constantly monitored by doctors to monitor his health and progress; pictured in February at the Super Bowl

Recovery: The record producer stated during the podcast that a doctor would come in every hour to have him take tests to check his brain; seen in 2018

‘So I’m in ICU for two weeks. Because of what was happening in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests,” said Dr. dre.

“It kind of looks like sobriety tests, like touching your nose, rubbing your calf with your heel and all that. So for two weeks I had to wake up every hour and do that,” he added.

The rapper admitted he had become accustomed to the hourly tests by the time he was taken off the ICU.

‘I was tired. As soon as they left, I tried to go to sleep because I knew they would be back in an hour.’

Never afraid: The performer admitted that although he spent two weeks in the ICU, “I never felt like I was in trouble”; seen in February during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Recent collaboration: Dr. Dre recently produced the song, The Kind And I, sung by Eminem and Ceelo Green, for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic; dr. Dre and Eminem in the picture together in 2021

Although the star’s life was on the line, he revealed that he was never concerned or concerned that the worst could happen.

“I never felt like I was in trouble. I felt like, okay, I’m just going through the procedure. I’m ready to go home.’ Despite his time in the hospital, Dr. Dre has regained health and has completed a number of projects since his recovery.

The talented star released an EP titled The Contract in February of this year and has collaborated with a number of artists such as Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige for their own upcoming albums.

Notably, he performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show earlier this year, along with other stars such as 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

He recently produced the song, The King And I, for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

Comeback appearance: The rapper performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show earlier this year, along with other stars such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg