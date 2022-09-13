Dr Chris Brown wears a pair of undies as he jumps into freezing water in Iceland on 44th birthday

<!–

Bondi Vet star Dr. Chris Brown made a splash on his birthday this past weekend, braving the frigid Icelandic temperatures to go for a swim in his underwear.

The TV hunk posted a striking photo of himself wearing only a black smartwatch on his left wrist and dark blue panties.

The photo was taken against a spectacular backdrop of rolling green hills with a waterfall that flows into the shallow river where Chris stood delicately on rocks with both ankles submerged.

“I’m at least 80% sure they say do something that scares you every birthday,” he captioned his Instagram post.

“Maybe 70%. Anyway… this year… I happen to be swimming in my underwear in an icy waterfall in Iceland. Dark for sure. But hey… I don’t make the rules (followed by a guy who emoji shrugs).

Chris continued: “Thanks for all the birthday love (followed by a birthday cake and a party popper emoji).”

In the capital, the sun does not rise until 6:42 a.m. and in autumn it sets around 8:04 p.m. In the winter months, Icelanders shiver from only 4-5 hours of sunlight a day.

At this time of year, temperatures in the Icelandic capital Reykjavík struggle to reach 12-13 degrees Celsius during the day and can reach 5 degrees Celsius at night.

Last month, Chris became the latest surprise superhero in DC Universe’s lineup, lending his voice to guinea pig Mark in the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

The famed vet stars in the film alongside wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and comedian Kevin Hart.

“If you’re in possession of a substantial, possibly oversized jawline AND you’re being approached by DC movies to voice a character in their new animated superhero movie, you’d be excused if you think they’re getting some Superman vibes.” get,” he captioned his Instagram post at the time.

‘But oh no. They knew the character I was born for. So I’m really happy to be able to speak the character of Mark… the guinea pig. But he’s not just any doctor. His superpower? Firework.’

Chris has also narrated a successful third season of Dog House Australia in July and August to cap off a busy year for the famed vet.