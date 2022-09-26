dr. Charlie Teo Says He Will Perform Life-Saving Surgery For FREE

A celebrated brain surgeon who is banned from operating in Australia unless approved by a second independent neurosurgeon has lashed out at ‘jealous’ colleagues.

dr. Charlie Teo, 64, cannot operate without written permission from a fellow surgeon due to restrictions placed on him by the NSW Medical Council after the body received three complaints.

dr. Teo told 2GB radio host Chris Smith that after 15 months he was ‘fed’ of the ‘effective ban’ and said he would love to perform free life-saving surgeries in public hospitals to save children’s lives, but no one will let him in. .

He said ‘jealous’ colleagues prevented him from performing his ‘miracle surgeries’.

“It’s gang war,” he said. “It’s purely based on professional jealousy. Even a governing body has said I am a competent surgeon.”

dr. Teo told 2GB that one of his receptionists had burst into tears when he spoke to a mother who had begged the surgeon to operate on her child.

“The bottom line is it’s a pretty desperate situation, it’s sad, it’s wrong,” he said.

“It all started with nameless, faceless, cowardly people going to the media, making accusations and making up stories about me to destroy my reputation.

“If I’m as bad as surgeons say I am, if I give people false hopes and false promises, come out and say it…and put a face to the accusations.”

He said he is still licensed to operate as an independent surgeon outside of Australia, but the surgeons at home were “colluding” and refusing to let him work.

The operating restrictions were imposed on Dr. Teo after three complaints about his behavior and approach, two of which are still under investigation.

Among the restrictions, including Dr. Teo said he wants to work, he can’t perform surgery without the written permission of another brain surgeon, something he blames on the “jealousy” of his colleagues.

dr. Teo’s willingness to contradict the advice of other surgeons has made him a prominent figure across the country.

He has long maintained that he is the target of “persecution” and has been subjected to “defamation” in the media in recent years.

There is so much demand for the services of Dr. Teo that patients were willing to fly abroad to be operated on by him, or to supervise their operations.

Under those circumstances, Dr. Teo that he waived his fee.

An operation where Dr. Teo was supervising was with Natalie O’Brien, whose family had been told the tumor was inoperable because it was the center of her brain.

Only Dr. Teo said the surgery was possible, forcing Natalie’s father Scott to raise the hefty sum for the surgery to take place, which it did on July 26.

Despite other surgeons telling the O’Brien’s that Natalie would die on the operating table, the surgery was completed in Europe and she is back in Australia.

A woman from Pretoria, a capital in South Africa, said he had removed a dangerous brain tumor from her husband.

“Dr Charlie came to South Africa to work with Dr Chris Profyris to remove my husband’s brainstem glioblastoma,” she wrote.

Celebrated but now limited brain surgeon Dr. Charlie Teo operated on a young Sydney woman, Monica Lopresti in Madrid, Spain (photo, Christina Lopresti with her daughter, Monica Lopresti)

“They did what no other surgeon wanted to do and we will be eternally grateful to these two surgeons. The best with such good hearts.’

dr. Teo is said to have participated in operations in South Africa, Spain and Switzerland, despite the ban in Australia.

It is clear that the NSW Medical Council has been investigating Dr. Teo and is ready to point out his concerns to the Spanish authorities.

The NSW Medical Council contacted Dr. Teo after being warned that Dr. Teo worked abroad.

‘If the written statement does not support the practitioner in performing the procedure(s), the practitioner cannot recommend or perform the procedure’, the statement reads on his registration.

dr. Teo has previously said that an enemy he dubbed “The Mole” was determined to portray him as a “money-hungry sexual predator” and sabotage his career.

In September 2019, an allegation surfaced that Dr. Teo had told a nurse “while you’re down there…” as she bent to pick something up.

The neurosurgeon admitted to making the “bad joke” but said it was taken out of context and the nurse in question had been with him for 12 years, was like a “sister” and the couple always joked together .