Dr Charlie Teo engaged to model partner Traci Griffiths according to her Instagram posts

dr. Charlie Teo could marry his model partner and former patient who is leaving subtle hints on her Instagram page that the couple are engaged.

The world-renowned surgeon was rumored to be engaged to Traci Griffiths after she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger last year.

dr. Teo denied the speculation, claiming the couple had no plans to get married.

Ms. Griffiths has stated otherwise by uploading photos of herself along with her brain surgeon boyfriend tagged “#ilovemyfiance” and “#myfiance.”

The pair have often been spotted together at public events, playing sports and wearing insanely funny costumes for fancy dress parties.

She has been using the tags since May when she uploaded a video of her attending the Charlie Teo Rebel Foundation Ball.

“Last night we stepped into a world of glitz and glamor to raise awareness and much-needed funds for brain cancer,” the message read.

“Thank you Charlie for putting something extra in it! We love you.’

Another post was posted in June showing the couple dressed in 1920s party attire after attending a Great Gatsby themed party.

Both posts had the tags ‘#ilovemyfiance’ and ‘#myfiance’.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Dr. Teo and Mrs Griffiths for comment.

Ms. Griffiths is a former model, pet clothing designer and animal advocate who promotes health and wellness on her social media pages.

She is a volunteer director at Zambi Wildlife Retreat and runs Miyow and Barkley – a pet designer accessory store.

She is also a Reiki practitioner and launched a Reiki For Health website in December.

Ms Griffiths was introduced to Dr. Teo and has reportedly been operated on twice by the renowned surgeon.

The pair “got closer” after Dr. Teo ended 30 years of marriage and broke up with his wife Genevieve in 2018.

The pair were seen together at the Rebel Ball Reimagined at Doltone House, in Sydney, on May 2, 2021.