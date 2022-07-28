Dr. Caitlin Bernard, Who Provided Abortion to Ohio 10-Year Old, Speaks Out and Pays a Price

The work has long involved stressful elements that go well beyond providing sensitive medical care: In 2020, she said, the FBI informed Planned Parenthood that it was investigating a kidnapping threat against her daughter.

Her patients describe her as kind and caring; Rebecca Evans, an obstetrician who sought care from Dr. Bernard after she had a miscarriage, Dr. Bernard a “full scope” clinician, who “does all these different things, and she’s really passionate about it.”

dr. Bernard’s advocacy, she says, is to further her goal of providing patients with the best medical care possible. By limiting abortion options and requiring her to make certain statements — such as informing patients that fetuses feel pain during an abortion when the science on the subject is still unclear — the state is forcing her to practice medicine in a way that is unsafe and not medical. right, she says.

She is the plaintiff in a lawsuit 2019 filed by the American Civil Liberties Union that: searched in vain to overturn Indiana’s ban on nearly all second-trimester abortions. She regularly testifies in the state legislature. After Roe was overthrown, she staged a protest. (She also has a tattoo on her left foot, with a wire hanger — a symbol of dangerous abortions at home before the procedure was legal — above the words “Trust women.”)

Indiana currently allows abortions up to 22 weeks. This week, as the Indiana legislature considered an almost complete ban on abortion at the legislative session it was fighting against, Dr. Bernard is not there.

Opponents of abortion leave hateful messages on her cellphone, she says. She continues to see patients, but has hired a security detail and her colleagues have started a GoFundMe account to help her pile up legal bills. A personal appearance in a tense environment at the legislature can further fuel the situation.