Dr Alex George pays heartfelt tribute to his late brother Llŷr on World Suicide Prevention Day

dr. Alex George paid a heartfelt tribute to his late brother on World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday.

The former Love Island star, 31, lost his younger brother in 2020 after Llŷr committed suicide at the age of 19.

The television personality took to Instagram on Friday, paying tribute by sharing a video of his sibling playing with the family dog.

RIP: dr. Alex George paid a heartfelt tribute to his late brother on World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday

Heartwarming: The former Love Island star, 31, lost his younger brother in 2020, after Llŷr committed suicide at the age of 19

He captioned the clip: ‘Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. I’m sitting here watching this video and wondering how this could have ever happened. Why are you gone? Will I ever see you again? Did I miss an opportunity to save you?

“If you are in the darkness, please seek help. Always remember… This too shall pass. Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.

“Please don’t be a reminder of your loved ones.”

Referring to his book A Better Day: Your Positive Mental Health Handbook, Dr. Alex added: ”The fact that ‘A Better Day’ will be published next week is no coincidence. Prevention is the key, arm young people with the tools, knowledge and above all the words they need. I don’t want anyone to get my call. If I gave them a copy of my book, it could make all the difference #worldsuicidepreventionday.”

Looking back: On Instagram on Friday, the television personality shared a video of his sibling playing with the family dog

On his Instagram Stories, the UK Department for Education’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador shared a photo of the house he was staying in when he learned the heartbreaking news of his brother’s death.

The Welsh doctor snapped a photo of the black and white sidewalk and black front door as he passed the London building and wrote: ‘This is the house I was in the night my brother died.

‘I don’t know why, I just wanted to pass by today. My life changed forever that night.’

Troubled times: On his Instagram Stories, Dr Alex shared a photo of the house he was staying in when he heard the heartbreaking news of his brother’s death

It comes after Dr. Alex paid tribute to his late brother in July this year on the second anniversary of his death.

Alex posted the photo from the last time he saw his brother, as they smiled with their arms around each other – with the reality star dressed in his doctor’s clothes.

Declaring his desire to “wake up from this nightmare,” the doctor wrote in the caption, “I can’t believe two years have passed. This is the last time I saw you, I wish this was all a nightmare and that I would wake up. Sometimes reality is worse than your nightmares.

Tragic: Former Love Island contestant lost his younger brother in 2020, after Llŷr committed suicide at age 19

‘I love you Llŷr’: In July this year, the doctor explained his wish to ‘wake up from this nightmare’, writing in the caption: ‘I can’t believe two years have passed’

“The worst days are waking up and forgetting for a while, because then I have to remember all over again. I hate those days. One day we will meet again, I hope. I love you Llŷr, my boy.’

On Instagram Stories, Alex thanked his 2M followers for all their support, while admitting that the days “don’t get any easier.”

While radiating his love and appreciation for his fans, the reality star went on to say that he would try to remember all the good times with his brother.

“These days don’t get any easier, maybe they do, maybe they don’t. I’m going to try to think about Llŷr and the memories we had,” he wrote.

Family: Llŷr pictured with Alex and their parents

In an ode to his brother, Alex went on to say that he would spend the day by the sea, alluding to the Welsh mythological meaning of the name Llŷr – representing the ‘god of the sea’.

He continued: “I am so lucky that I am surrounded by loved ones today and that we will spend the day by the sea. I find that the sea always works wonders for me. I love you and appreciate you all.’

Earlier this year, Alex paid tribute to Llŷr with a tattoo on his wrist, reading his name next to a line drawing of a wave.

The ink was written in Llŷr’s handwriting, which Alex took from one of his schoolbooks for added meaning.

For assistance, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for a response within 24 hours, or visit www.samaritans.org.

Tribute: Earlier this year Alex paid tribute to Llŷr with a tattoo on his wrist – he read his name next to a line drawing of a wave