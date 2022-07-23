Dr Alex George pays a touching tribute to his late brother Llŷr on the anniversary of his death 

dr. Alex George took to Instagram on Saturday to share a touching tribute to his late brother Llŷr, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of the couple, writing: ‘We’ll meet again one day, I hope. I love you Llŷr, my boy.’

The former Love Island contestant lost his younger brother in 2020, after Llŷr committed suicide at the age of 19.

Alex posted the picture from the last time he saw his brother, as they beamed with their arms around each other – with the reality star dressed in his doctor’s clothes.

Declaring his desire to “wake up from this nightmare,” the doctor wrote in the caption, “I can’t believe two years have passed. This is the last time I saw you, I wish this was all a nightmare and that I would wake up. Sometimes reality is worse than your nightmares.

“The worst days are waking up and forgetting for a while, because then I have to remember all over again. I hate those days. One day we will meet again, I hope. I love you Llŷr, my boy.’

On Instagram Stories, Alex thanked his 2M followers for all their support, while admitting that the days “don’t get any easier.”

While radiating his love and appreciation for his fans, the reality star went on to say that he would try to remember all the good times with his brother.

“These days don’t get any easier, maybe they do, maybe they don’t. I’m going to try to think about Llŷr and the memories we had,” he wrote.

In an ode to his brother, Alex went on to say that he would spend the day by the sea, alluding to the Welsh mythological meaning of the name Llŷr – representing the ‘god of the sea’.

He continued: “I am so lucky that I am surrounded by loved ones today and that we will spend the day by the sea. I find that the sea always works wonders for me. I love you and appreciate you all.’

Earlier this year, Alex paid tribute to Llŷr with a tattoo on his wrist, reading his name next to a line drawing of a wave.

The ink was written in Llŷr’s handwriting, which Alex took from one of his schoolbooks for added meaning.

Tribute: Earlier this year Alex paid tribute to Llŷr with a tattoo on his wrist – he read his name next to a line drawing of a wave