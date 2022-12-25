Dozens of weak Rohingya land on Indonesian beach after weeks at sea

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearing operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rape, murder and burning of thousands of homes.
Loading
Rohingya groups have been trying to leave the overcrowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in perilous journeys to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.
Muslim-dominated Malaysia is a frequent destination for the boats, and smugglers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia risk detention.
While Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, UNHCR said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework for the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.
These provisions have been applied for years, most recently last month when some 219 Rohingya refugees, including 63 women and 40 children, were rescued aboard two rickety boats off the coast of North Aceh district.
Loading
“We are urging the government of Indonesia to rescue the boats and disembark them safely,” said Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid. “We also urge the Indonesian government to lead a regional initiative to solve the refugee crisis.”
On Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, urged governments in South and Southeast Asia to “immediately and urgently coordinate search and rescue for this boat and ensure a safe disembarkation of those on board before further loss of life ensues.”
“As many around the world prepare to enjoy the holiday season and ring in the New Year, boats carrying desperate Rohingya men, women and young children are embarking on perilous journeys in unseaworthy vessels,” Andrews said in a statement. .