Dozens of weak Rohingya land on Indonesian beach after weeks at sea

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearing operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rape, murder and burning of thousands of homes.

Rohingya groups have been trying to leave the overcrowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in perilous journeys to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.

Muslim-dominated Malaysia is a frequent destination for the boats, and smugglers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia risk detention.

While Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, UNHCR said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework for the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.