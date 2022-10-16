Dozens of Russian couples tie the knot in mass wedding fast-tracked for men mobilised to Ukraine

Moscow recently added mobilization to the list of reasons to accelerate marriage

The ceremony is said to be ‘good for morale’ and ‘create a sense of stability’

Video shows dozens of couples exchanging vows, rings and kisses last week

Russia is now holding accelerated mass weddings for men mobilized to fight in Ukraine.

Footage from a ceremony in Saint Petersburg last week shows dozens of couples getting married at the same time.

The newlyweds gave their voluntary agreement to get married from their seats at the Sestroretsk Registry Office, video from local TV outlet SCTV.ru revealed.

The unique ceremony comes after Moscow added mobilization to its list of “exceptional cases” that could speed up a wedding.

Russian law states that, without exception, couples may not marry until at least one month after a marriage application has been filed.

The TV broadcast claims that the fast-tracking weddings for soldiers prior to the broadcast are “good for morale” and “create a sense of stability.”

Critics, however, argue that the “expedited procedure” is solely intended to provide compensation to soldiers’ wives in the event that they die on the front lines.

“First let me shake your hand and say thank you,” local deputy Vera Sergeeva, speaking in Russian, told a soldier who took part in the ceremony.

“You didn’t run away, don’t be afraid you’re here and the victory will be ours.”

Ms Sergeeva added: “The gift of the legislator to you is a wedding ceremony.”

Last week, an estimated 43 couples took part in the mass ceremony. The couples were reportedly married in groups of 10.

The couples filled out individual marriage applications and held a ceremony at the same time, where each couple was given the change to individually say, “I do.”

Then the newlyweds exchanged rings and kisses at the same time, standing between their chairs in the conference room.

The ceremony leader noted that the Russian marriage process requires “formal confirmation of approval from loved ones and the state.”

Ms Sergeeva argued that the accelerated ceremony was a “great gift” and “great fun for everyone.”

“This creates a sense of stability,” she said. ‘I am absolutely convinced that a lot of love rests on a woman’s vulnerable shoulders.’

A couple who attended the ceremony told SCTV that they were happy to formalize their relationship. The initiate reported.

“I’ve known for a long time,” said one groom.

He and his wife commented on how “naturally we wanted” to get married and that “we finally picked the right date.”

“I actually didn’t expect to have a wedding like this,” the bride said of the ceremony.

Apparently she expected to wait some time before officially becoming a wife.

Another mobilized suitor who took part in the ceremony added: ‘The gift is very good, for the whole family. I’m coming back from the war, we’ll definitely have a drink from him.’