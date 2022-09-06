Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps

Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death in labor camps after Kim Jong Un’s strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food.

Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan Province provides food to prisoners, but it is not enough.

This is because prisoners have to do hard labor every day. Survival in the camp relies on their families bringing them extra food when they come to visit.

A major outbreak of the virus meant that North Korea declared a “national maximum emergency” in May.

According to Radio Free Asiaduring the state of emergency, families living far from the prison could not visit.

This increased the number of cases of malnutrition among prisoners. It resulted in the deaths of 20 women.

A source told RFA: ‘Last week I visited my sister in Kaechon Prison and she told me that 20 female prisoners died from malnutrition and hard labour.’

The source added that three or four prisoners died every month before the pandemic.

And they explained that their younger sister is in prison for five years for calling a relative who had fled the country and settled in South Korea.

They added: ‘There are still about 50 inmates diagnosed with malnutrition in the women’s prison and they were isolated in a group of sick inmates. They cannot stand or sit. It seems they are waiting to die.’

The source explained that guards are tasked with entering the prison and stacking the bodies on one side when a death occurs.

Inmates must then transport the dead bodies on a stretcher to bury them in the mountains behind the prison at the end of each month.

The prison only offers inmates one ball of rice a day, not enough to survive on its own.

Elsewhere, inmates at Chungsan Prison in Ryanggang can receive family visits once every three months.

Partly as a result of Covid measures, movement was restricted and those closer to the prison were able to provide food to their families, but those further away were not.

Those in places like Ryanggang province can only bring food once every six months using servi chastrucks or vans that are privately owned and used to send goods or people to places inaccessible by train.

Because of this, some people in Chungsan Prison have been without food from families during the pandemic.

It means that in the past month alone, 15 women have died of malnutrition due to lack of external nutrition.

The second source explained that when a prisoner dies in Chungsan prison, the prison calls the police at the prisoner’s residence and asks them to return the body to the family.

But because of COVID, families have been asked to take responsibility for the body. The bodies in Chungsan Prison are rolled up in straw bags and buried around the prison if the family does not arrive in time.

At prison camps, the rules were slightly relaxed after international criticism in 2015. But because of COVID, they were tightened again. Pictured: A North Korean prison police officer stands guard behind fences at a prison on the banks of the Yalu River near North Korea’s Chongsong Province (file image)

The second source explained that in 2015, as North Korea faced international criticism over its treatment of detainees, the country began punishing officials in prisons where many inmates died.

After that, the rules were relaxed a bit. Families are allowed to visit every month instead of three months.

And 10 percent of the food brought in has to be shared with inmates so that those who don’t have visitors get extra.

However, due to the pandemic, the rules changed again and visits were limited to once every three months.

The second source explained that because less food was coming in, malnutrition increased.

Both sources claim that authorities are trying to cover up the malnutrition deaths rather than stop them.

Sources claim authorities are trying to cover up the malnutrition deaths rather than stop them. Pictured: A camp in Chongori North Hamgyong Province (file image)

It comes after North Korea claimed victory over the coronavirus and ended its maximum emergency order on Aug. 10.

They said the country was completely virus-free, but this is not true as suspected cases continue to be reported to quarantine centers.

RFA was told by a source that anyone in South Pyongan with a high temperature above 37 degrees should be separated and quarantined.

She explained that those in quarantine at the Anju Hotel should gargle with salt water three times a day for seven to 15 days and be given two fever-reducing drugs a day.

Those quarantined cannot be released until the symptoms disappear.

Elsewhere, in Songchongang, 200 people are in quarantine with a fever. Doctors should check each resident’s body temperature every morning.

Those with a body temperature of 37 degrees or higher must be registered.

And they dismissed the government’s statement that North Korea was virus-free as “false propaganda.”