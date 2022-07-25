Dozens of incoming University of Michigan med school students walk out of pro-life keynote speech

Incoming University of Michigan medical students held a walkout during the pro-life keynote speaker’s speech at their White Coat Ceremony.

Hundreds of students had previously petitioned to remove Dr. Kirstin Collier, assistant professor of medicine at UMMS, over her anti-abortion stance.

But after their initial protest failed, dozens of students rose from their seats and left the venue when Christian Dr. Collier took the stage to address them.

Footage shows some attendees clapping as Dr. Collier begins her speech, but others got up and walked away as she continued to speak.

At the beginning of her speech, Collier said she was “honoured” to be chosen as speaker, without ignoring the mass strike.

Footage from the university auditorium shows dozens of new students in white coats marching outside, accompanied by some of their parents. The dean of the school, Dr. Marschall Runge, had rejected their petition to prevent Collier from being the keynote speaker

dr. Collier, a Christian, has previously spoken at pro-life events, with students citing several tweets on her social media as the reason for the protest. During her college speech, she seemed to refer to the Supreme Court’s controversial destruction of Roe v Wade

According to the National review she said: ‘I want to acknowledge the deep wounds our community has suffered over the past few weeks. We have a lot of work to do for healing to take place.

“And I hope that for today, for this time, we can focus on what matters most: coming together to support our newly hired students and their families with the goal of welcoming them into one of the greatest callings there is on this earth.” to exist.’

She previously spoke about a panel discussion on “Pro-Life” Feminism hosted by the Notre Dame Office of Life & Human Dignity, an office within the McGrath Institute for Church Life in 2019.

Collier’s speech wasn’t supposed to be about pro-life, but her comments seemed like a thinly veiled reference to the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s destruction of Roe v Wade.

She has previously tweeted and posted about her views: “Hold on to a vision of feminism that fights for the rights of all women and girls, especially those who are most vulnerable.

“I can’t complain about the violence against my prenatal sisters in abortion, done in the name of autonomy.

“Liberation that costs innocent lives is just oppression being redistributed.”

The protest included new students donning their medical white coats, as well as some of their parents.

One student said, “I’m already afraid I’ve chosen to go to school in a state where I could very well lose my right to a safe abortion, and the UMMS’s decision to let Dr. Having Collier as a keynote speaker makes this even scarier.

dr. Collier thanked her supporters ahead of the speech for encouraging her and helping her prepare – posting a photo of her white Michigan Med coat

“It makes me seriously doubt whether the school will continue to advocate for reproductive rights.”

Another added: “I follow the UMMS largely because of their forward-thinking approach to health care and education, and the choice to join Dr. Having Collier as a keynote speaker makes me question my decision.’

Others called her appearance at the initiation “inappropriate” and added that she would be better suited for a “teaching moment or debate” at another time.

In the petition, they wrote: “While we support the rights to freedom of speech and religion, an anti-election speaker representing the University of Michigan undermines the university’s stance on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to promote the restrict access to abortion, an essential part of medical care.

“This is not just a disagreement over a personal opinion; through our demand, we stand up in solidarity against groups that seek to take away human rights and limit medical care.

‘We demand that UM show solidarity with us and choose a speaker whose values ​​are in line with the institution’s policy, the students and the wider medical community.

“This speaker should inspire the next generation of healthcare providers to be courageous advocates for patient autonomy and our communities.”

Their petition claimed 100 new students signed the document, as did 248 current students, but it was ultimately rejected by the school’s dean, Dr. Marshall Runge.

dr. Collier has been open about her pro-life views, which caused backlash among the students. Their petition claimed that 100 new students signed the document, as well as 248 current students

Michigan Medicine, the center of the University of Michigan, continues to provide abortion services as abortion remains legal in the state after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, pictured, filed a motion

He said Collier, who is also the director of the UMMS program on health spirituality and religion, made no mention of abortion or any political topic during her speech.

dr. Runge added that she “just encouraged students and parents” and gave them advice on what to expect as they begin their healthcare careers.

In his decision to reject the petition, he expressed the “critical importance of diversity of personal thoughts and ideas, which is fundamental to academic freedom and excellence.”

Prior to the event, Collier thanked her supporters for encouraging her and helping prepare the speech.

Michigan is one of five states that automatically banned terminations after historic laws superseded by the 1973 Roe ruling automatically went back into effect.

But Michigan Medicine, the center of the University of Michigan, continues to provide abortion services as abortion remains legal in the state after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion.

Democrat Whitmer tries to bypass lower courts and asks the Michigan Supreme Court to quash the Michigan Act of 1931 as a violation of the Michigan state constitution.

The 1931 law criminalizes abortions not performed to save the life of the pregnant person.