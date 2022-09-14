Dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale the border wall

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed climbing the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding up to 500,000 “escapees” who have entered the US so far this year.

The images, captured by Fox news reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, using a rope to slowly descend along barbed wire before running off into American soil.

Fox reported that the operation, which was completed in broad daylight on Tuesday, took just 45 minutes and none of the migrants were apprehended by border patrols.

Multiple senior sources from the Department of Homeland Security previously told the paper that in 2022 there were about 500,000 ‘escapes’, migrants who crossed the border illegally but were never caught.

The migrants then ran to Naco, Arizona, which had an influx of about 160,000 undocumented immigrants in 2022.

The man who led the migrants through the Naco wall told Fox that he conducts similar operations there every day, where DHS officials estimate that about 160,000 “escapees” have crossed the border.

The Border Patrol Union said in a statement that the high traffic in the area resulted from agents being taken off the field to do administrative and processing duties instead.

Tensions are high over the increased border crossing through Arizona, where Governor Dough Ducey last month issued an executive order to build a makeshift border wall in Yuma to prevent migrants from entering the state.

Ducey has also joined his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, in transporting undocumented migrants to left-wing, safe cities in protest of the Biden administration’s failure across the border.

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted the US-Mexico border is secure in a jumble of words in her ‘Meet the Press’ interview Sunday

Pictured: A group of migrants sitting behind the Yuma Wall on Aug. 23

Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to address the “root causes” of immigration, but so far border agents have made more than 2 million detentions at the border, an all-time high for this fiscal year, which ends in October.

That number surpassed the already historic 1.7 million meetings in fiscal year 2021.

Despite the surge, Harris insisted the border was safe during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday.

“The border is safe, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially the last four years before we came in, and that needs to be fixed,” she said, blaming the Trump administration.

“We have a secure border in the sense that that is a priority for every country, including ours in our government,” Harris added.

“But there are still many problems we are trying to solve,” she said, calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The latest figures show that there were almost 200,000 border crossings in July

More than 1.8 million immigrants have crossed the southern border so far this year

July saw nearly 200,000 encounters, down for the second month in a row after four months of increases culminating in May with a record 241,116 encounters.

August figures should be released shortly.

With one month left in the fiscal year, nearly 750 border crossings have died making the perilous journey north to the U.S.