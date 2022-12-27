Dozens of heartbroken brides had weddings in Greece CANCELED after TUI lost hotel contract

Has YOUR wedding been affected? Email tips@dailymail.com

A canceled contract between the holiday firm TUI and a Greek hotel has caused the anguish of dozens of brides and grooms.

Emily Dabinett-Jones, 23, was among more than 40 women who spent £10,000 on their special day next year at Atlantica Holiday Village on the island of Kos.

But Miss Dabinett-Jones was concerned when the place stopped appearing on the TUI website. the sun informs.

After waiting for TUI’s response, he decided to take action and contacted the hotel directly.

Ms Dabinett-Jones says she was told the hotel was in negotiations with TUI as her contract had expired.

The Welshpool mum of two, Powys, is engaged to her high school sweetheart, 24-year-old Oliver Hughes.

She said: ‘We are devastated. Our hearts were set on our big day. To think that it might not be happening is heartbreaking.

Another bride-to-be, Katie Cooper, says she’s contacted TUI’s wedding coordinator but hasn’t heard anything yet.

A TUI spokesperson told The Sun that the couples would be offered an alternative hotel within a 10-minute drive or receive a refund.

They added: “Our customer service teams will be in touch directly to discuss options within seven days.”