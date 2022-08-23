Dozens of dogs – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mysterious disease kills dozens of dogs in Michigan, most of them under the age of two.

In Clare County alone, more than 30 dogs have died from the disease since Thursday, officials said.

“Keep your dogs at home. Don’t take them to dog parks. Don’t let them run,” said Rudi Hicks, director of Clare County Animal Control.

The disease mainly affects puppies and causes bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

Dogs die within three to five days of infection.

Doctors say the disease has similar symptoms to canine parvovirus, but most dogs tested for the disease were negative and vaccinated dogs also die.

Smokey, a 10-year-old Labrador, survived the mysterious illness after his owner spent $2,500 on vet bills, but came very close to death’s door. The pup is pictured before the infection

Smokey is pictured after falling ill. He had grown much bigger since the family first brought him in, but still had to be kept under strict veterinary care

WHAT SYMPTOMS SHOULD YOU LOOK FOR? Symptoms include lethargy, depression, and loss or lack of appetite, followed by a sudden onset of high fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. If your dog is experiencing bloody diarrhea and/or vomiting, the parvovirus is just one of many possible culprits. Source: Baker Institute

In Otsego, eight dogs on the same street had all died in three days, Hicks said in conversation with… Clare County Clever.

Hicks believes the virus came from Louisiana but said it is spreading across the country.

There is no identified treatment for the new disease, she added.

“We haven’t talked about this until now because we really don’t know anything,” said Melissa FitzGerald, director of Otsego County Animal Shelter in Gaylord, Michigan.

“All you need to do is make sure your pets are vaccinated and see the vet at the first sign of illness.”

A resident had to take his 10-month-old Labrador named Smokey to the vet after he started showing symptoms.

The puppy, who has been vaccinated against Parvovirus, started vomiting after his energy level dropped.

Smokey survived after his owner spent $2,500 on vet bills, but came very close to death’s door.

Parvovirus spreads from dog to dog and infects the intestinal tract.

Vets in conversation with the New York Times encouraged owners to stay up to date on their vaccinations and to keep dogs indoors if they appear ill before contacting their vet.

Stock image: The disease mainly affects young dogs and causes bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In Otsego, eight dogs had died in the same street in three days

“If a dog is vaccinated they will be in a much better place and less likely to have serious illness and will need supportive treatment to keep them alive,” said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan’s state veterinarian.

They also emphasized the importance of cleaning up after your dog.

Parvovirus is a fecal-oral virus, which can be more easily contracted if the owner does not clean up dog poop left outside.