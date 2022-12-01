Dozens of cattle killed in Colorado by elusive culprit that left no trace

Colorado officials are scratching their heads after dozens of cattle were found in recent weeks slaughtered by an unknown creature that left no trace.

In the past two months, more than three dozen cows have been found dead near Meeker, Colorado, according to local media outlets.

The first group of 18 cows was found dead in October, and officials said only five of the animals looked like they had been killed by wolves.

“Missing tails, bite marks on the hocks and flanks and hamstrings,” said Travis Black, the regional director of Northwest Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Overall, the theory seems unlikely to the CWP official, who says the whole situation remains a mystery as they found no traces or evidence of the animals in the area.

Locals have since set up traps to locate the perpetrator, but the efforts have proved fruitless.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have used everything from trail cameras to aerial sweeps to determine what caused the deaths.

Black told Steamer Pilot & Today that he and his team are lost when it comes to the phenomenon.

“It’s frustrating trying to figure out exactly what happened in this incident,” Black said.

The director also said that while they don’t believe wolves are behind the deaths, they can’t rule them out completely either.

“We have no evidence of wolves in that area. That doesn’t mean they aren’t there,” said Black.

Wolves have been suggested as the possible cause of death, but only five of the cows appeared to have wounds related to a wolf attack, according to an official.

Another problem with the wolf argument is that the way the cows were found doesn’t match the typical ways of predators in the wild.

“What we’re missing, I think, is that typical feeding behavior that we would see…typically wolves would come back and feed on a carcass,” Black said.

Meeker, where the cattle were found dead, is also “considerable distance” from the area where Colorado’s only confirmed wolf pack resides.

If the cows had been killed by wolves, officials said a new pack would have moved in without their knowledge.

It’s also a little early in the season for other packs to move across the state, according to Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Officials say they do not believe it is wolves that kill the animals for several reasons, including that the closest known pack is “considerable distance” and that other traveling packs are well ahead of the seasonal schedule

Officials have also looked at illnesses that could be causing the problem, but have been unable to pinpoint the cause of death.

“We’re scratching our heads a little bit,” said Black.

Some have suggested that the Clostridium bacteria could be behind the deaths, but tests have been inconclusive and lesions typically suggestive of the infection have not been present.

According to Mississippi State University, the bacteria produces “highly potent exotoxins (toxins) that are harmful to animals.” When the toxins enter the bloodstream, it can kill the animal.

One proposed theory is that the animals may have been killed by a bacteria, but according to Travis Black, testing was inconclusive.

Other reports have indicated that some local residents have heard howling in recent years, but Black said those claims have never been confirmed.

In addition, he said the howls could be from coyotes. According to an study on coyote predation of cattle, the animals “rarely attack healthy adult cows or yearlings.”

Another possible solution: Dogs used to protect the livestock attacked them.

Black refuted however, that claim by saying that dogs are not normally outside at this time of year.

The situation remains a mystery to local officials who have also set up cameras and aerial surveillance to try and figure out what is killing the cows.

Colorado is currently attempting to reintroduce wolves into natural habitat as part of an effort to revitalize the state’s landscape.

According to Steamboat Pilot & Today, the decision to bring the species back in has been hotly debated, with some farmers expressing concerns about the safety of their livestock.

Despite their concerns, environmentalists have said the animal’s presence is vital for the state’s natural ecosystem to thrive.

A plan to reintroduce more wolves to Colorado will be presented to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife committee in December.