Dozens injured when bleachers collapsed during basketball game

At least 27 spectators were injured after the grandstand partially collapsed during a basketball game at an arena in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Saturday, the health ministry said.

The incident at the Hassan Moustafa sports hall in the city’s October 6 district left 27 people injured, according to the ministry.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including fractures and bleeding, it added.

Part of the seats crashed on the spectators during a Super Cup match between Cairo’s Al-Ahly and Alexandria’s Ittihad.

The game was halted after the collapse, as some athletes and others rushed to help the fans, local media said. More than 20 ambulances arrived on the scene to evacuate the injured.

In a TV interview, Egypt’s Sports Ministry spokesman Mohamed Fawzi blamed the collapse of the stands on an alleged stampede of visiting Ittihad supporters.

Hassan Moustafa is a relatively new arena. It was built three years ago for the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship held in Egypt.