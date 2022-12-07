Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Dozens escape Morocco-Turkey plane after Spain emergency landing

Barcelona police detain 14 airline passengers and are looking for 14 others who ran across the tarmac of El Prat airport after making an emergency landing under a false pretext.

According to the Spanish government, twenty-eight people fled over the tarmac of Barcelona’s El Prat airport after causing an emergency landing of a flight between Morocco and Turkey under a false pretext.

Police arrested 14 people, including a pregnant woman who officials say faked her waters breaking, leading to the emergency landing on Wednesday morning, the government said. Another 14 persons have not yet been found.

Five of those arrested were immediately put back on the Pegasus Airlines plane from Turkey, while eight will be deported to Morocco.

The pregnant woman was checked at the hospital and was found not to be in labour, the government said.

The plane was carrying a total of 228 passengers from Casablanca to Istanbul.

In October last year, a group of passengers fled a plane onto the runway on the Spanish island of Majorca after crash landing on a false pretext and 12 of them were arrested, while another 12 escaped.

