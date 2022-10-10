Downing Street says ‘no plans’ to upgrade cannabis to Class A

No10 today poured cold water on the prospect of upgrading cannabis to Class A status after claims Home Secretary Suella Braverman was looking into the move.

The prime minister’s spokesman said there are “no plans” to change the classification, stressing the government’s focus on “tacking illegal drugs.”

Ms. Braverman was reported to be reviewing evidence and planning to agree with a group of conservative police and crime commissioners (PCCs) who argued for an upgrade at conference last week.

According to the Sunday Times, the minister is concerned about evidence linking the drug to serious mental and physical health problems, including psychosis, cancer and birth defects.

Cannabis is currently a class B drug, and moving up the scale would have huge implications for police and sentencing guidelines.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.

“Our priority is to tackle illegal drugs and the crime they cause. We have launched a drug strategy, backed by record investments, to provide a system-wide approach to addressing supply and demand.”

A source from the Department of the Interior said Ms. Braverman was “receptive” to ideas put forward by the PCCs about the need for a tougher stance, but that it was “a stretch of imagination” to say she had a higher stance. wanted classification.

“Her position on this is that cannabis has been effectively legalized by not being properly controlled. We have to draw attention to that.’

If cannabis were Class A, the maximum penalty for possession would rise from five to seven years in prison, while the maximum penalty for supplying the drug would rise from 14 years to life imprisonment.

The Home Secretary has previously suggested that she plans to crack down on middle-class drug users by introducing more campaigns highlighting the link between drug use and the exploitation of vulnerable youth.

But pro-legalization groups argue that this is the wrong tactic and that introducing a regulated market for cannabis would have serious consequences for the criminal gangs behind the provincial borders.

Last week at the Tory party conference, Dorset PCC David Sidwick was among those calling for reclassification.

He said, ‘We see it because it’s a gateway drug. If you look at the young people in treatment, cannabis is the main drug they are in treatment for.’

He added that he is against decriminalization: ‘We need tough sanctions for property and to stop the push for decriminalization.

‘We’re not just talking about ‘a little bit of weed’ anymore, it does the same damage as crack and heroin. Therefore, the penalties for this illegal gateway drug should be the same as those for class A substances.”

Neil McKeganey, director of the Center for Substance Use Research in Glasgow, told the fringe meeting that drugs pose a greater risk to society than religious extremism.

He said it was a “serious neglect of their responsibilities” for police chiefs to treat drug use as a health problem, adding: “It’s like trying to win a war by providing more hospitals.”

The meeting also heard from Janie Hamilton, whose son James died of cancer after cannabis-induced psychosis prompted him to refuse cancer treatment.

“Don’t let anyone say cannabis is harmless,” she told delegates.