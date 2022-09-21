Dow plunges 500 points in sharp selloff after Fed vowed more aggressive rate hikes

Wall Street’s major indices closed Wednesday’s session sharply after a day of wild swings following the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.

The S&P 500 lost 1.7 percent, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell 522 points to 30,183, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8 percent.

It followed Fed projections for higher-than-expected interest rate hikes and a warning from Chairman Jerome Powell that it will be “very challenging” to achieve a so-called “soft landing” for the economy.

The Fed, which raised its key rate on Wednesday to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, is trying to contain rampant inflation by cooling the economy, but hopes to avoid a sharp decline through a difficult balancing act.

The latest interest rate hike of 0.75 points from the central bank, the third in a row, puts the key rate in a range of 3 to 3.25 percent, a move that was widely expected.

But Fed policymakers predicted future rate hikes at a faster rate than expected, saying the key rate is likely to reach 4.4 percent by the end of the year and 4.6 percent next year before falling again.

Those forecasts were higher than the June projections of 3.4 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, and sent markets spinning wildly in afternoon trading.

“Markets were already primed for some hawkishness, based on inflation reports and recent comments from the governor,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, told Reuters.

‘But it’s always interesting to see how the market reacts to the messages. Hawkishness was to be expected, but while some in the market take comfort in that, others take the position to sell.’

The Fed is trying to cool the economy to contain rampant inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 8.3 percent, but as interest rates rise, the road to a so-called ‘soft landing’ narrows.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted on Wednesday achieving a soft landing will be ‘very challenging’

The Fed rate hike for September can be seen above. It’s the third consecutive 75 fps increase

Economists are increasingly predicting a “hard landing” marked by a sharp rise in unemployment, and Powell admitted on Wednesday that achieving a soft landing will be “very challenging.”

“We have always understood that it would be quite a challenge to restore price stability while achieving a relatively modest rise in unemployment,” he said.

“Nobody knows if this process will lead to a recession, and if so, how big that recession would be,” he added.

Rising consumer prices have put pressure on American families and businesses and are already a political liability for President Joe Biden as he faces midterm congressional elections in early November.

But a sharp contraction of the world’s largest economy would deal an even bigger blow to Biden, the credibility of the Fed and the world at large.

The Fed measures inflation using an alternative index, Personal Consumption Expenditure. The PCE is now at 6.3% and FOMC members expect it to fall in the coming years

The Fed’s dot plot shows where policymakers expect future interest rates to go. Each dot represents the opinion of a member of the FOMC, but the specific member behind each dot remains anonymous

The US economy has been showing warning signs for some time now, including six consecutive months of contraction in the first half of the year, meeting one informal definition of a recession — but Biden denies that a recession has begun.

“The focus on the Fed’s rate decision is completely ignoring the most important thing,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult.

Leer noted that policymakers “significantly increased their forecasts for inflation, unemployment and interest rates over the next two years and lowered their forecasts for GDP growth.”

“Even the Fed is becoming less and less confident in its ability to make a soft landing,” he added.