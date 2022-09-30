Dow drops 500 points after plunging 8% in September

<!–

Wall Street ended Friday, the last day of the month and quarter, on another low note, with the major stock indexes posting their third straight quarterly loss for the first time since the Great Recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 500 points for a 1.7 percent loss on the day, marking a decline of 8.8 percent for the month of September, 6.6 percent for the quarter and 21 percent from the beginning of the year.

The dismal recent market performance follows historically high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and fears that the economy could soon collapse into a deep recession with mass layoffs and skyrocketing unemployment.

In the first nine months of 2022, Wall Street suffered three straight quarterly declines, the longest losing streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since 2008, and the longest quarterly decline for the Dow Jones in seven years.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, with shares of the Dow Jones closing another 500 points lower on Friday.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent on Friday and is at its lowest level in nearly two years. The Nasdaq also fell 1.5 percent after losing 10.5 percent in September.

“It’s another ugly day to end an ugly quarter in what looks like a very ugly year,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Investors will look back and realize this was the year the Fed pulled a full 180 on its views on inflation and quickly became incredibly aggressive.”

The Federal Reserve has rattled markets by engaging in its most relentless series of interest rate hikes in decades to rein in stubbornly high inflation, causing many market participants to watch key economic data for signs of a recession. imminent.

“The realization that the Fed is doing everything it can to combat the highest inflation in 40 years has investors worried that they will push the economy over the edge and into a recession,” Detrick added.

The Dow Jones has lost 21 percent since the start of the year, falling for three straight quarters.

The Commerce Department’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report did little to allay those fears.

It showed that while consumers continue to spend, the prices they are paying have continued to accelerate, moving beyond the Federal Reserve’s inflation target.

The new data almost guarantees that the central bank’s aggressive monetary policy will continue for longer than investors expected.

Recession fears were also echoed by dire warnings from Nike Inc and cruise operator Carnival Corp, both citing inflation-related margin pressures.

Corporate earnings reports for the quarter ending with the closing bell on Friday are due to start coming in a few weeks, and analyst expectations are trending lower.

Analysts now see annual earnings growth for the S&P 500 of 4.5 percent, as a whole, down from the 11.1 percent estimate when the quarter began.

The reallocation of funds at the end of the quarter and the so-called ‘window dressing’ are likely to have contributed to the volatility of the session.