Dow drops 300 points as Wall Street finishes its third consecutive week in the red

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

US stocks closed the trading week on a downside on Friday, marking Wall Street for the third consecutive negative week as about half of the gains vanished from the summer’s market rally.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 337.98 points, or 1.1 percent, to 31,318.44 after a 3 percent loss for the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent for the day and 3.3 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite ended its sixth straight session in the red, losing 1.3 percent for the day and 4.2 percent for the week.

Wall Street opened sharply higher after the August jobs report showed a relatively high workforce, but gains were quickly wiped out after new developments in Europe’s natural gas crisis.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 337.98 points, or 1.1%

Europe’s energy crisis loomed larger after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it could not resume supplying natural gas via a major pipeline to Germany for the time being.

The Russian state energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of maintenance.

It then said in a social media post Friday that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and added that the pipeline would be taken offline for maintenance indefinitely.

“Certainly the afternoon overshadowing this morning’s good data, the afternoon has been stolen from us by those headlines from Europe,” said Zach Hill, chief of portfolio management at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The setup is important, there has been some optimism about the European energy situation over the past week, long-standing power prices have nearly halved in some cases and signs that Germany had nearly 80 percent of their storage full of gas, so what we’re seeing is a minor adjustment.” of positioning against that backdrop coupled with low Friday afternoon liquidity over a holiday weekend,” Hill said.

Europe’s energy crisis loomed larger after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it could not resume supplying natural gas to Germany via a major pipeline

Analysts also pointed to meager trading volumes ahead of the extended holiday weekend, helping to exaggerate market moves.

The markets are closed on Mondays due to the Labor Day holiday.

Energy was the only major S&P sector to close out the session on Friday.

The pullback followed the positive momentum of Friday morning’s jobs report, which showed stronger-than-expected hiring.

Payrolls beat expectations and average hourly wages rose 0.3 percent from estimates of 0.4 percent, indicating less wage pressures on inflation.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent from a pre-pandemic low of 3.5 percent, indicating that the Fed’s efforts to advance rate hikes have begun to take effect.

Wage growth data is considered important for the Fed’s deliberations on raising interest rates as the central bank aims to bring inflation, which has been high for four decades, back to its target of 2 percent.

The focus is now shifting to the August consumer price report, due mid-month, the latest key inflation data available ahead of the Fed’s late September policy meeting.

Fears of aggressive policy tightening have sent stocks plummeting after hitting a four-month high in mid-August, with the S&P 500 falling about 4 percent since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive comments about rate hikes last week.

His views were later shared by other policymakers.