Dover Heights, Weonga Road: Hero builder comes to the rescue of woman stabbed in the chest

A heroic builder rushed to intervene when a woman was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife at home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Just after noon Monday, a 46-year-old woman was stabbed in a two-story house in Dover Heights, with a contractor hearing her calling for help and coming to her rescue.

Peter, a builder with Trident Design and Construction, said the woman managed to grab the knife and throw it on the street.

Peter then managed to grab the knife before the alleged striker demanded that the weapon be handed over.

Peter said he kept his cool and backed off as the alleged perpetrator approached — before the man finally calmly turned and walked away, hopping in a white Audi and driving off.

Peter called the police and gave them the registration details. The car and the suspected perpetrator were intercepted at Campbell Parade in Bondi Beach.

Peter and his construction team stayed with the woman and provided assistance until the arrival of NSW Ambulance.

In a statement, paramedics said three ambulances and the helicopter ambulance were sent.

Paramedics landed at nearby Dudley Page Reserve and assessed her before she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police closed off part of Weonga Rd and established a crime scene.

It is known that the woman’s husband visited the property a short time later.

The police have arrested the 46-year-old man, his white Audi has been towed away and will be examined forensically.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said paramedics were able to stabilize the woman and she was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“This was a very traumatic scene to arrive with a significant, life-threatening stab wound,” Mr Buchanan said.

“Paramedics administered IV fluids, stopped the bleeding and provided pain relief to stabilize the patient.

“Stab wounds are generally confrontational incidents and this patient suffered a very serious injury.”