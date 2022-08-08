Dover Heights stabbing: Moment hero builder tried to save mother Helen Coulston

A Good Samaritan tradie has recalled his confrontation with a man who allegedly attacked a woman outside her own home in one of Sydney’s most exclusive suburbs.

The mother-of-two was allegedly stabbed outside her Dover Heights home

Mother-of-two Helen Coulston, 46, remains in a critical but stable condition St Vincent’s Hospital after she was allegedly stabbed when she answered the front door of her Dover Heights home in Sydney’s east on Monday.

Builder Peter Haramis, 37, was on his lunch break nearby when he heard Ms Coulston screaming for help and rushed to her aid.

Her alleged attacker was standing over Ms Coulston by the time Mr Haramis reached them at the top of the stairs as he recalled the man’s stone-cold emotionless stare.

‘She was just screaming: ‘Help me! Help! He’s gonna kill me!’ he told Newswire NCA.

‘He sort of, he looked at me and he froze… so I thought to myself, this is it, I think I have to fight him here.

Despite her injuries, a brave Ms Coulston managed to grab the knife and threw it onto the footpath before rushing back inside and locked the door, Mr Haramis said.

‘I picked up the knife … he started walking towards me,’ Mr Haramis recalled.

‘He was just walking towards me saying: ‘Give me the knife.’

‘I said: ‘No, you’re not getting it.’

‘Then the guy just calmly turns around and starts walking up the hill to his car.’

The tense standoff eventually ended when the alleged attacker jumped into a white Audi and sped off.

A quick-thinking Mr Haramis called the police and gave them the registration details.

The luxury car was then intercepted by heavily-armed police on Campbell Parade at Bondi Beach moments later and a man, 46, was arrested.

The man was charged with wounding with intent to murder and will appear in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed Ms Coulston’s attacker wasn’t her husband. He is believed to be a family friend.

Mr Haramis and his construction team stayed with the woman and rendered aid until ambulance crew arrived at the scene.

Johnny Spili, Mr Haramis’ boss, told Daily Mail Australia on Monday he couldn’t be more proud of his employee who was working on a house two doors down at the time of the attack.

‘I am very proud of Peter’s conduct and how he intervened. I am very happy he contained himself, stood his ground protected the lady and then he kept his cool, it could have turned out so much worse,’ Mr Spili said.

Mr Spili said Peter had called him multiple times this afternoon since the attack and said he was shook up but he is ‘a tough kid’

He said Mr Haramis told him the woman managed to grab the knife off the attacker and throw it away for Peter to then pick it up.

Mr Spili says Peter told him he ‘stood his ground ready to go and told the attacker to come and get it’.

‘I think he is doing well, he is just pretty shooken [shaken] up and is just taking some time to relax and process what happened,’ Mr Spili said.

‘He has called me a few times and he is in shock but he will be fine, he is a tough kid.’

Three ambulances and the helicopter ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics landed at nearby Dudley Page Reserve and assessed Ms Coulston, before she was rushed to hospital.

Police closed part of Weonga Rd and established a crime scene.

It’s understood the woman’s husband attended the property a short time later.

Police have arrested the 46-year-old man, his white Audi has been towed and will be forensically examined.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said paramedics managed to stabilise the woman and she was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

‘This was a very traumatic scene to arrive at with a significant, life threatening stab wound,’ Mr Buchanan said.

‘Paramedics administered IV fluids, stemmed the bleeding and provided pain relief to stabilise the patient.

‘Stabbing wounds are generally confronting incidents and this patient has suffered a very serious injury.’