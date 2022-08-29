Dove Cameron hugs pal Avril Lavigne, dedicates MTV VMA to ‘all of the queer kids’

<!–

Dove Cameron dedicated her MTV Video Music Award to ‘all the queer kids out there’.

The 26-year-old star won the Best New Artist gong on Sunday night in Newark, New Jersey, and Dove thanked her fans for supporting her “openly queer” music.

‘Wow. Thank you very much. I’m so floored, I’m so moved. It’s so wild to be here with so many artists that I adore, these are some of my all-time favorite artists here,” the singer said onstage.

“This year has been so wild and I have no explanation for it other than thank you. I know that.’

Dove then dedicated her award to “all the queer kids who don’t feel like they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are.”

Dove also spoke about her 2021 hit single Boyfriend, in which she refers to her sexuality after coming out as queer.

Speaking about the reaction to the record, Dove said, “Thank you for getting an overtly queer song on mainstream radio.

“Thank you for supporting me as the person and artist that I am and I hope you’ve given yourself that privilege in that way.”

And the beauty was also seen hugging her boyfriend Avril Lavigne on stage.

Meanwhile, the music star previously discussed her sexuality on an Instagram Live, after she was accused of so-called queerbaiting in some of her music.

Dove recalled in an interview: “I went on Instagram Live and said, ‘Guys, I really had to explain something to you. Maybe I didn’t say it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it is who I am.”