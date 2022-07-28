Doug Mastriano says his antisemitic ally ‘doesn’t speak for me’
After days of avoiding questions about anti-Semitic comments from a supporter of his campaign, Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, said on Thursday that he rejected “anti-Semitism in any form.”
Mr Mastriano has faced mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans since it was revealed in early July that he had paid $5,000 in campaign money to far-right social media site Gab. The payment, for “consulting,” was apparently intended to bring Mr Mastriano a wider following on Gab, which is known as a haven for white nationalists and users banned from other platforms.
In defending Mr Mastriano’s ties to Gab in recent days, the founder, Andrew Torba, made repeated anti-Semitic remarks, saying in a video that neither he nor Mr Mastriano would give interviews to non-Christian journalists.
Mr Mastriano did not sentence Mr Torba on Thursday. He blamed the Democrats and “the media” for the controversy.
“Andrew Torba does not speak for me or my campaign,” wrote Mr Mastriano in a released statement on Twitter. “I reject anti-Semitism in any form. Recent smears by the Democrats and the media are blatant attempts to distract the people of Pennsylvania from the suffering caused by the policies of the Democrats.”
While Mr Mastriano had previously kept quiet about Gab, Mr Torba had responded to reports of Mr Mastriano’s campaign payment in a series of live-streamed videos.
“My policy is not to interview journalists who are not Christian or media that are not Christian, and Doug has a very similar media strategy of not doing interviews with these people,” said Mr. Torba in a video. , according to The Jerusalem Post. “He doesn’t talk to these people. He does not give press access to these people. These people are dishonest. They are liars. They’re a viper’s den and they want to destroy you.’
On Tuesday, Mr. Torba an anti-Semitic trope in response to criticism from Anti-Defamation League director Jonathan Greenblatt, who called Mr. Mastriano had been convicted of using Gab to post messages and recruit political supporters.
“We’re not bending the knee to the 2 percent anymore,” Mr Torba said in a video, a clear reference to the country’s raw percentage that is Jewish. “We are taking back our country,” he added. “We’re taking back our government, so deal with it.”
Mr. Mastriano, a far-right Pennsylvania state senator who has falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, rarely speaks to traditional news outlets.
In recent days, pressure from Republicans in Pennsylvania and beyond on Mr. Mastriano increased to convict Gab and leave the site. Andy Reilly, Pennsylvania’s national Republican committee member, who organized a fundraiser for Mr. Mastriano at his suburban Philadelphia home, said in an interview that Gab was “embarrassing” and “shouldn’t be part of the usual political dialogue.”
“Doug needs to make sure he makes it clear that he doesn’t agree with the people posting hateful things on the site,” Mr Reilly said hours before Mr Mastriano released his statement on Thursday evening.
The two-paragraph statement did not address whether Mr. Mastriano, like Mr. Torba, follows a policy of not giving interviews to non-Christian news outlets, nor does it clarify why he paid Gab $5,000. According to reports by HuffPostMr. Mastriano may have paid Gab to increase his following on the site: New users seemed to be automatically assigned as followers of the Republican candidate.
About an hour before Mr Mastriano’s statement was posted, Mr Torba wrote to Gab that he was not working for the Mastriano campaign and was not the adviser. “The campaign paid for Gab as a company to advertise during the primaries,” he said. “The campaign posts on Gab, as do 50+ other campaigns from across the country. That’s the extent of the relationship.”
Later on Thursday, Mr. Mastriano kept his Gab account private and then deleted it, according to the attacker.
Democratic nominee for governor, Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, responded to Mastriano’s statement Thursday by to remind his praise for Mr Torba in May: “Thank God for what you’ve done.”