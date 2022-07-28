Doug Mastriano says his antisemitic ally ‘doesn’t speak for me’

Mr. Mastriano, a far-right Pennsylvania state senator who has falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, rarely speaks to traditional news outlets.

In recent days, pressure from Republicans in Pennsylvania and beyond on Mr. Mastriano increased to convict Gab and leave the site. Andy Reilly, Pennsylvania’s national Republican committee member, who organized a fundraiser for Mr. Mastriano at his suburban Philadelphia home, said in an interview that Gab was “embarrassing” and “shouldn’t be part of the usual political dialogue.”

“Doug needs to make sure he makes it clear that he doesn’t agree with the people posting hateful things on the site,” Mr Reilly said hours before Mr Mastriano released his statement on Thursday evening.

The two-paragraph statement did not address whether Mr. Mastriano, like Mr. Torba, follows a policy of not giving interviews to non-Christian news outlets, nor does it clarify why he paid Gab $5,000. According to reports by HuffPostMr. Mastriano may have paid Gab to increase his following on the site: New users seemed to be automatically assigned as followers of the Republican candidate.

About an hour before Mr Mastriano’s statement was posted, Mr Torba wrote to Gab that he was not working for the Mastriano campaign and was not the adviser. “The campaign paid for Gab as a company to advertise during the primaries,” he said. “The campaign posts on Gab, as do 50+ other campaigns from across the country. That’s the extent of the relationship.”

Later on Thursday, Mr. Mastriano kept his Gab account private and then deleted it, according to the attacker.

Democratic nominee for governor, Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, responded to Mastriano’s statement Thursday by to remind his praise for Mr Torba in May: “Thank God for what you’ve done.”