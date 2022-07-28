Doug Mastriano Faces Criticism Over His Backing From Antisemitic Ally

Before the May 17 primary in Pennsylvania, Gab supported Mr. Mastriano, who has spearheaded Republican efforts to reverse the 2020 results in the state.

Mr. Mastriano won the nomination in a divided field, despite warnings from some Republican officials that he was too extreme to win in November. Recent polls have shown he is running an unexpectedly exciting race against Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro.

According to reports by HuffPostcould pay Mr. Mastriano Gab to increase his following on the site: New users seemed to be automatically assigned as followers of the Republican candidate.

In a series of live-streamed videos over the past few days, Pennsylvania-based Mr Torba has repeatedly responded to criticisms of him and Mr Mastriano by reinforcing his own Christian-nationalist and anti-Semitic views.

The Jerusalem Post quoted Mr Torba on Tuesday as saying in a video that neither he nor Mr Mastriano would give interviews to non-Christian journalists.

“My policy is not to interview journalists who are not Christian or media that are not Christian, and Doug has a very similar media strategy of not doing interviews with these people,” Mr Torba reportedly said. “He doesn’t talk to these people. He does not give press access to these people. These people are dishonest. They are liars. They’re a viper’s den and they want to destroy you.’