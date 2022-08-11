Doug Emhoff’s Secret Service detail spotted blocking handicap parking

The Secret Service detail protecting second Mr. Doug Emhoff has been spotted blocking access to disabled parking outside a Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

Emhoff was shopping in the Westside neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday when his two-vehicle motorcade blocked the accessible parking lot for about 20 minutes, a witness told DailyMail.com.

While Emhoff was shopping at Whole Foods, the two black Chevrolet Suburbans with Department of Homeland Security license plates parked diagonally in a parking lot designated for people with disabilities, photos of the incident show.

Emhoff, who shares a home with Vice President Kamala Harris in Brentwood, was accompanied by two officers as he left Whole Foods with his groceries.

The second gentleman told an onlooker that he was “doing it right” as he walked over to the waiting motorcade and jumped into the back of one of the waiting SUVs.

One of the Secret Service vehicles briefly activated its lights and sirens as the SUVs pulled away from the Whole Foods parking lot.

During his shopping trip on Wednesday, Emhoff was also seen at a dry cleaner’s shop not far from the Whole Foods.

Emhoff was casually dressed in a navy blue polo shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers as he finished his errands.

It’s unclear whether Emhoff’s security has decided to block the accessible parking lot at Whole Foods for security reasons.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.

Vice President Harris, Emhoff’s wife, has been an advocate for people with disabilities, and onlookers couldn’t help but notice that Emhoff’s detail took over the accessible parking lot

Harris, Emhoff’s wife, is an outspoken advocate for people with disabilities and recently met with disability advocates at a roundtable to discuss the potential impact of the Supreme Court ruling overturning guarantees of access to abortion.

Harris even made sure to use inclusive language meant to help people with visual impairments, saying in her introduction, “I’m Kamala Harris. My pronouns are “she” and “her”. I’m a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.’

Emhoff, the first second gentleman in American history, has been married to Harris since 2014 and has two children from his first marriage.

While the vice president and her husband officially reside at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC, they also maintain homes in San Francisco and LA’s upscale Brentwood neighborhood.

Emhoff leaves a dry cleaner in Brentwood while running errands with his Secret Service escort on Wednesday

Emhoff built a successful career as a powerful attorney and partner at DLA Piper, but stepped out of the office when Harris took office to avoid conflicts of interest.

He is currently on the faculty of Georgetown University Law Center as a visiting professor, and has taught courses in entertainment law, his specialty.

As the first gentleman, Emhoff has kept himself fairly inconspicuous, but has taken on a handful of diplomatic and goodwill duties, including leading a delegation to the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

He also regularly joins First Lady Jill Biden in hosting foreign dignitaries, regularly highlighting the work of various charities and NGOs working on a wide variety of issues.