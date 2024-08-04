Doug Emhoff’s first wife, whom he cheated on with his nanny, made an unfortunate post about JD Vance’s wife days before DailyMail.com revealed their marital humiliation

The first wife of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, whom he cheated on with his nanny, recently predicted that JD Vance and his wife will split up next year.

Kerstin Emhoff made the comment in a post on X just days before DailyMail.com first revealed that Kerstin and Doug split after he got his children’s nanny pregnant.

“Usha will be in the ex-wives club in 2025. Mark my words,” Kerstin Emhoff wrote.

She had shared a video of JD Vance that was posted by the campaign page of her ex-husband’s new wife, Kamala Harris.

Speaking for the first time since DailyMail.com published the story, Emhoff admitted to the affair.

In a post on her X page, Kerstin Emhoff, seen here with her daughter Ella and ex-husband Doug, claimed that JD Vance would be separating from his wife next year.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, at a campaign rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024.

He told CNN: ‘During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through difficult times because of my actions.

“I took responsibility and in the years since then we have worked together to resolve things and have emerged stronger.”

The nanny, Najen Naylor, 47, did not deny the story when contacted by DailyMail.com at her home in New York’s millionaires’ playground, The Hamptons.

She didn’t comment except to say, “I’m a little scared right now.”

A close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy told DailyMail.com that Naylor did not keep the child.

Naylor’s social media accounts feature a video of a mysterious girl named Brook from 2009, the year the baby was reportedly born.

Another friend, Stacey Brooks, also did not deny any of the claims, but said she would not release any more information without Naylor’s permission.

The incendiary news is said to be causing panic in Harris’ campaign, just as she has overtaken Donald Trump in several polls.

Najen Naylor, pictured here, did not deny the story when approached by DailyMail.com at her home in New York’s millionaires’ playground, The Hamptons.

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff address staff at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Emhoff, 59, and Kerstin, 57, ended their 16-year marriage in 2009 when she discovered the affair, sources said.

Sources claimed that after the affair, Naylor had to leave her job as a teacher at The Willows, an elite private elementary school in Culver City, California.

She had been tutoring the Emhoff children and also worked as a nanny for the couple.

Another friend with intimate knowledge of the scandal confirmed the affair with Emhoff, but told DailyMail.com that Naylor did not keep the baby.

Emhoff met Harris, then California’s attorney general, when one of her friends set her up on a blind date in 2013. They married the following year.

Allegations about Emhoff’s alleged affair were first reported on July 31 by right-wing activist and journalist Laura Loomer in a post on the social media site X, though she did not name Naylor.

Emhoff met Harris, then California’s attorney general, when one of her friends set her up on a blind date in 2013.

Loomer said five sources told her that Emhoff cheated on his first wife, leaving a teacher at Willows Elementary School pregnant.

Usha Chilukuri Vancerose to fame as the wife of Republican vice presidential candidate Vance, after meeting her husband at Yale Law School.

After graduating from law school, Usha Vance clerked for conservative judges: first for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then for an appeals court judge in Washington, and later for Chief Justice John Roberts.

She was then a trial attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a law firm that bills itself as “radically progressive.”

She left the company shortly after her husband was chosen as Trump’s running mate.