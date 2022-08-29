Double killer Travis Cashmore’s final words to cops before shooting Warrnambool thug Kevin Knowles

A man who shot a notorious criminal in cold blood before turning the gun on himself told police he would look after them if they didn’t.

Travis Cashmore was fed up Warrnambool thug Kevin Knowles – aka Kevin Doherty – torments his friend’s family when he shot and killed him and his buddy Benjamin Ray on July 22.

Just two days earlier, Cashmore pleaded with two police officers at Koroit Police Station – just north of Warrnambool – in western Victoria – to arrest Knowles for violating a warrant issued by his friend “Vinny” against the hated crook.

When told that his buddy had to come to the police station and file a report himself, Cashmore made an ominous offer.

“Leave your gun on the counter and I’ll take care of it,” he said before walking out of the station in disgust.

Knowles was jailed earlier this year for threats to kill Cashmore’s partner and his family.

Knowles and Ray were shot in broad daylight a few miles from Knowles’ home in Kirkstall, northwest of Warrnambool.

On Monday, Victoria’s Coroner’s Court heard that the two officers — Chief Superintendent Christopher Kelly and Chief Constable Brett Thornton — had dismissed Cashmore’s comments, such as hatred for Knowles in the wider community.

At the time of Knowles’ death his criminal record filled more than 50 pages.

“(The officers) have said they did not take the statement seriously and reported that Mr Doherty generally disliked the Kirkstall community, so this statement came as no surprise,” said counsel who sent coroner George Carrington assisted.

The Victoria Police’s Professional Standards Command has since reviewed the exchange and determined that no further action was needed.

COMMUNITY WELCOMES THE DEATH OF THUG Days after Cashmore’s massacre, a sign was posted outside his property. It said, “Free. Trav! You and the Kirkstall community are now free of Kevin Knowles. REST IN PEACE.’ Kirkstall, a small town 275 km southwest of Melbourne with a population of less than 400 people, is known as a peaceful farming community. But the news of Knowles’ bloody execution was largely greeted with relief within the wider Warrnambool community. “He was a stand-over man, woman beating up oxygen thief and that’s putting it nicely,” a local posted on social media when he learned of Knowles’ demise. “Hopefully he saw it coming. Too bad Travis didn’t plan it better. The pub was literally sold out to celebrate.’

The court heard that police believe Cashmore carried out the murders out of sheer hatred for Knowles.

“It has been reported that the deaths may be drug-related. I can inform you that police investigations at this stage do not indicate that the deaths were drug related,” said Mrs Carrington.

“The investigation is ongoing, but at this stage it appears that Mr. Cashmore killed Mr. Doherty and his associate, Mr. Ray, due to a history of conflict between the two.”

Cashmore’s body was found in his house down the road after he pointed his gun at himself after sending the couple.

The court heard a witness watch in horror as Cashmore carried out his murderous plot.

Mr. Ray, who had only recently met Knowles, had been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Although Cashmore’s flesh had been strictly with Knowles, a witness told investigators that Mr. Ray had been run over by Cashmore’s white van before shooting him at close range with a shotgun.

The witness called the police at 10:22 a.m. that day and told what he had just seen at the intersection of Kirkstall-Koroit Road and Scotts North Road.

After shooting Knowles in the back of the head, Cashmore turned his van around and headed home.

At 10:38 a.m., 16 minutes after killing his tormentor, Cashmore turned the shotgun on himself.

The sound of the blast was captured on its own CCTV cameras.

Cashmore’s parents found him dead at the back of the property about three hours later — an unregistered sawed-off shotgun by his side.

Summary evidence of the murders won’t be ready until February, and deputy coroner Jacqui Hawkins isn’t expected to make findings until late next year.

Daily Mail Australia reported just weeks ago that at the time of Knowles’ murder, he was suspected of committing at least two murders, including that of his long-suffering partner Amanda Bourke, 44.

Knowles had routinely beat up Mrs. Bourke, who he had snatched from her partner while he was in prison.

When Stephen Johnston of Warrnambool was beaten to death on December 8, 2016, a Victorian coroner discovered Knowles was responsible, despite never being charged.

Johnston had made the mistake of saying Knowles’ “lawn mowing” to him during a drunken stupor in his backyard.

When Knowles died in July, detectives initially suspected it was Ms Bourke’s former lover who had committed the act.

Ms Bourke was said to die in mysterious circumstances in January 2018, while Knowles was still under investigation into Mr Johnston’s death.

A coroner found in 2018 that Ms Bourke had drowned after agreeing to swim with Knowles in an infamous stretch of water halfway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy.

