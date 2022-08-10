Double killer hails a hero for shooting Warrnambool crook in Kirkstall, Victoria

A man who shot a notorious criminal in cold blood before turning the gun on himself had ‘begged’ police to arrest him before he took the law into his own hands.

Travis Cashmore was reportedly fed up Warrnambool thug Kevin Knowles haunts his friend’s family when he shot and killed him and his buddy Benjamin Ray on July 22.

Knowles was jailed earlier this year for threats to kill Cashmore’s partner and his family.

Travis Cashmore’s buddy was threatened by Kevin Knowles when he armed himself with a shotgun and shot him and his associate Ben Ray

Kevin Knowles was one of two shot dead in Kirkstall on July 22. He was himself a career criminal and suspected murderer

Emergency services on Kirkstall-Koroit Road, Kirkstall after Travis Cashmore Knowles and Ben Ray. shot dead

Knowles and his acquaintance Benjamin Ray were shot in broad daylight a few miles from Knowles’ home in Kirkstall, northwest of Warrnambool.

Cashmore’s body was found in his house down the road after he pointed his gun at himself after sending the couple.

Just days after the murders, Cashmore’s father Ron Cashmore told a local ABC His son’s concerns about Knowles were dismissed by the police and no action was taken.

Mr Cashmore alleged that his son Knowles had filmed violating an intervention order against his partner just two days before his violent outburst.

Knowles was jailed in January for lobbying with a knife at Cashmore’s partner’s house Warrnambool Standard reported.

The infamous brute had visited Cashmore’s friend’s house with Mr. Ray, who was hiding behind bushes.

Mr Ray allegedly claimed to have been previously threatened by Cashmore’s partner.

Cashmore was at his friend’s house at the time and filmed the incident, with Knowles brandishing a silver kitchen knife.

‘I’m going to kill you and your children. Your days are numbers,” Knowles is said to have said.

Knowles had faced charges of violating the warrant that allegedly related to the harassment of Cashmore’s friend when he was murdered.

Travis Cashmore, 45, armed herself with a shotgun and shot Knowles and his associate

Benjamin Ray was run over and then shot by Travis Cashmore

A witness told police she heard at least two gunshots and the sound of a vehicle driving away shortly before the grim discovery (photo, police vehicle on Kirkstall-Koroit Road)

Knowles had also threatened to kill Cashmore, his father told ABC.

Cashmore was so paranoid that he installed security lights and cameras in front of his house just a mile from Knowles.

“What he did to Travis was out of this world, you wouldn’t believe it. He terrorized and harassed him,” said Mr Cashmore Snr.

“Knowles would be in Travis’ yard, he would ask for money, he knew where he hid his keys… Travis was beginning to think he had cameras with him. He got paranoid.’

Ray – a father of three – was said to be hit by Cashmore’s car on Scotts North Road before being shot at close range with a shotgun.

The standardclaimed that Knowles was shot execution style.

Days after Cashmore’s massacre, a sign was posted outside his property.

It said, “Free. Trav! You and the Kirkstall community are now free of Kevin Knowles. REST IN PEACE.’

Kirkstall, a small town 275 km southwest of Melbourne with a population of less than 400 people, is known as a peaceful farming community.

But the news of Knowles’ bloody execution was largely greeted with relief within the wider Warrnambool community.

“He was a stand-over man, woman beating up oxygen thief and that’s putting it nicely,” a local posted on social media when he learned of Knowles’ demise.

“Hopefully he saw it coming. Too bad Travis didn’t plan it better. The pub was literally sold out to celebrate.’

Travis Cashmore would have taken the law into his own hands when he executed two men

Cashman was found dead in a nearby home on Chamberlain Street shortly after the shooting (photo, emergency services on Kirkstall-Koroit Road)

At the time of Knowles’ death his criminal record filled more than 50 pages.

He was also suspected of committing at least two murders, including that of his long-suffering partner Amanda Bourke, 44.

Knowles had routinely beat up Mrs. Bourke, who he had snatched from her partner while he was in prison.

When Stephen Johnston of Warrnambool was beaten to death on December 8, 2016, a Victorian coroner discovered Knowles was responsible, despite never being charged.

Johnston had made the mistake of saying Knowles’ “lawn mowing” to him during a drunken stupor in his backyard.

When Knowles died in July, detectives initially suspected it was Ms Bourke’s former lover who had committed the act.

Ms Bourke was said to die in mysterious circumstances in January 2018, while Knowles was still under investigation into Mr Johnston’s death.

A coroner found in 2018 that Ms Bourke had drowned after agreeing to swim with Knowles in an infamous stretch of water halfway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police and Ron Cashmore for comment.