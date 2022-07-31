Double Island on the Great Barrier Reef full of rubbish, mouldy tents as Benny Wu hit with notice

A Chinese developer has been struck with a warning after letting a once pristine Great Barrier Reef island he bought fall into disrepair.

Millionaire Benny Hu and his company Wu’s Fortune Island Holding Company have the lease for Double Island – just off the coast of Queensland and about 20 minutes from Cairns – until 2099.

The deal was closed in 2012 for $8 million, with the understanding that the island would continue to exist as a tourist destination.

But concerned officials from the Queensland Government and Cairns Regional Council are gearing up to take action against the businessman after their two inspections of the island in 2017 and 2019 revealed that the condition of the pristine land had deteriorated and the resort was largely abandoned. had been abandoned.

Double Island Resort has fallen into disrepair (pictured) with government leaseholder warning

The island (pictured) was once a tourist attraction between Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef

Another compliance warning was issued this month, Queensland Resources Secretary Scott Stewart confirmed. The Cairns Post reported.

“The department has warned the leaseholder that they must abide by the terms of their lease, which include reopening the facilities on the island,” said Mr Stewart.

He said that Double Island Resort was one of several Great Barrier Reef Islands that have been audited for rental compliance in the past two years.

In addition to reopening the resort, the lease requires that vegetation be managed, island amenities be maintained in good condition, and mooring facilities must be in good condition for use by the general public.

The Assistant Tourism Minister and Cairns MP, Michael Healy, said residents of the region had a right to preserve the island and resort as a tourist attraction.

“The Double Island Resort leaseholder is said to be working on reopening the island’s facilities… That’s a fair and reasonable expectation from the residents of Cairns.”

A spokesman for Mr. Wu said improvement works are underway on the island, but it will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

“Due to the impact of the pandemic, the improvement plan has encountered obstacles (including) shortage of manpower and supply of goods… we aim to finalize the improvement plan and then make a further plan according to the market,” the statement said. spokeswoman, from Double Island headquarters, said.

Luxury glamping tents were once a feature, but are now derelict (photo)

Mr Wu has a number of investments in Northern Queensland, including De Brueys Boutique Wines in Mareeba and Acacia Court Hotel on the Cairns Esplanade, which was earmarked for redevelopment but fell through.

When the deal for Double Island closed in 2012, Mr. Wu said he planned to spend $10 million upgrading the resort to cater to the “top class” of wealthy Chinese vacationers and businessmen.

In its heyday, the island was a luxury destination with Polynesian-inspired villas, eco-tourism glamping tents, and luxury apartments.

Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves rented the island in 2001 when he was in Australia to film The Matrix and had a gym built just for him.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston and her then-husband Brad Pitt were his guests when the actor threw a lavish and infamous New Year’s Eve party there.

The bash reportedly cost $200,000 (US$150,000) and was also attended by a host of famous faces, including Matt Damon, Drew Barrymore, and Kiefer Sutherland.

The celebrity feast was marked by a huge fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, which shocked locals, who had no idea that the island was packed with Hollywood stars.

But now the resort, which is said to have 24 luxury bungalows and facilities for up to 40 guests, is in disrepair.

Double Island Resort was a popular vacation spot in Far North Queensland in its heyday (pictured)

A visitor to the island who had paddled there on a kayak with a friend previously told Daily Mail Australia: “Staying there would be more of a ‘survivor’ challenge than a luxury getaway.”

Safari-style tents intended for eco-friendly ‘glamping’ stays are covered in mold and moss, while rubbish including fuel containers, laundry utensils, dirty towels and abandoned tools litter the area.

Visitors to the island are warned not to intrude on the land where the tide reaches and cameras are used.

But it’s still possible to spot an apparently abandoned house where rainforest plants are beginning to invade its once-pristine garden; the plunge pool has been drained and a bedroom balcony is unsuitable without a guard rail.

A gym lies abandoned and seemingly unused but appears to be in good condition, even if the equipment seems dated.

Open-air dining areas, intended to provide diners with a ‘sublime culinary experience’, are dotted with a medley of old furniture.

In contrast, a townhouse in Cairns that Mr. Wu bought in 2020 is stunningly luxurious.

Mr Wu bought a property in Cairns (pictured above) for $5.95 million after the mansion had been on and off the market for nearly 12 years since 2008

The work of the Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio inspired the house, with five meter high ceilings, 1441 m² of living space, four en-suite bedrooms and views over the city.

“The house itself was built by the current seller and has been their home ever since,” explains Jay Beattie, director of Colliers International Cairns.

‘It took two to three years to build from the original concept to completion, and it is one of the largest shelter homes in Cairns and its style is very unique.’

It has been owned by the Knott family, after whom the street is named, since the 7,000-square-foot plot was purchased for $190,000 in 1997.

The house features a large porte cochere entrance that extends into a hallway, a private bar and deck overlooking the rainforest and back lawn.

The palatial Italianate mansion (pictured above) in Cairns, in the far north of Queensland, was sold to the Hong Kong businessman in 2012.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath home features approximately 1,441 square feet of living space (kitchen pictured)

It also features a gymnasium with a private terrace, two wood-panelled offices, a wine cellar, an eight-car underground garage, a workshop and a 17-metre blue mosaic pool.

A fully self contained guest house downstairs offers two further en-suite bedrooms, private living and dining area, private balcony and courtyard.

The townhouse also features formal dining areas and multiple terraces, as well as informal and formal lounges, all with breathtaking views of the city.

Mr. Wu was involved in mining and is the chairman of private Hong Kong import and export Chang Yuang Group before expanding into real estate.

Patrice Knott bought the huge 7,000 sq ft block of land in 1997 for just $190,000 before building the house (pictured)