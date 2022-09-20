Double demerits start today in Sydney, NSW, ACT

<!–

A decision to introduce double penalties on some Australian roads ahead of the Queen’s National Day of Mourning has been labeled ‘heavy on the hand’.

Double demerits will apply for five days from 12:00pm Wednesday 21 September to 11:59pm Sunday 25 September for NSW and ACT roads.

NSW Roads Minister Natalie Ward said Thursday’s announcement of the holiday by the Commonwealth automatically triggered the increase under NSW law.

From Wednesday to Sunday, double penalty points were applied on NSW and ACT roads (file image)

DOUBLE DEFECTS ON THURSDAY NSW AND ACT: From Wednesday, September 21 at 12 noon to Sunday, September 25 at 11:59 a.m. WA: Not on Thursday but from Friday 23 September 12:01 to Monday 26 September 11:59 for the Queen’s Day long weekend. QUEENLAND: Double penalties apply all year round for a second offense within 12 months. VICTORIA, TASMANIA, SA AND NT: Have no double negatives.

“That’s normal business on holidays so close to the weekend,” Ms Ward told 2GB.

But host Ben Fordham wondered if Australians being stabbed with tougher penalties on the road was what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had in mind when he announced the day.

“Why would they dole out double demerits on a day dedicated to respecting Queen Elizabeth II?” said Ben.

“I’m not sure if that’s what the Prime Minister meant when he said we’d be celebrating a national day of mourning.

“That seems heavy-handed to me.”

Drivers similarly erupted on social media: ‘Why should a day of mourning result in double penalties? This is a money guzzler.’ said a car.

Another said: ‘NSWGovt are opportunists with the #doubledemerits’.

But Ms Ward argued that safety was the number one priority and making sure everyone has a long weekend without any problems.

She added that with school holidays starting on Monday, there will be more cars on the road from Thursday as people take extra-long vacations.

“I admit it’s a gloomy event, but it’s a holiday like any other,” she said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian announced a national day of mourning for the Queen on Thursday