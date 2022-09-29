Double demerits start TODAY in NSW, ACT and SA as police target Aussies for long weekend

Drivers risk losing their licenses for making a simple mistake on the road as double demerits come into play this long weekend.

Residents of New South Wales, the ACT and South Australia will enjoy Labor Day on a bank holiday on Monday 3 October.

The holiday period will leave drivers operating under double damage restrictions on the roads in NSW and the ACT, but South Australia is not subject to double penalties.

Double penalty points apply for speeding, seat belt, motorcycle helmet, drink driving and mobile phone offenses during the period.

The double penalty period runs for four days from Friday 30 September to Monday 3 October.

Drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel will receive a $457 fine and ten points.

Drivers lose six demerit points for driving without a seat belt and 12 points if two of their passengers travel without a seat belt.

Last weekend also saw a double shortage due to the national day of mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Double penalty periods are automatically applied to weekends when the public holiday falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.

Monday, October 3rd is Labor Day.