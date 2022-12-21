Double demerits come into force tomorrow amid a huge crackdown on dangerous driving

<!–

Australian motorists driving on the motorway to see family during the holiday season risk double Christmas Eve demerits if they break traffic rules.

Both NSW and the ACT will penalize traffic violations – such as speeding or using a mobile phone while driving – with double demerit points from December 24 at 12:01 am to January 3 at 11:59 pm.

Therefore, a driver who breaks the speed limit by more than 45 km/h in NSW during that period will receive 12 demerits – one less than the state demerit limit.

Western Australia’s rules are even stricter, as motorists get double points on their licenses for certain traffic offenses committed from Friday, December 23 to January 9.

Australians risk double the normal number of points on their driving license if they break traffic rules during the Christmas period (file image)

That means anyone caught using a scrambler device to jam a speed camera would incur 14 demerit points – which in itself would result in loss of license.

The other offenses covered by WA’s dual penalty rules are driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failure to wear a seatbelt, running a red light, and illegal use of a cell phone.

In Queensland, there is no specific double penalty Christmas scheme.

But as part of a year-round system, drivers will still receive double points if they commit an offense for which they have already been fined in the last 12 months.

Victoria, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and South Australia do not have a dual penal system.

However, authorities in all those states and territories have urged motorists to drive safely.

Victoria Police has said it will have a strong presence on the state’s roads over the Christmas period.